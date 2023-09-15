Woman dies after car hits bike in DLF Phase-V

A 45-year-old woman was killed, and a 26-year-old bike taxi rider was critically injured after a speeding car hit them in front of the Western Height society in DLF Phase-V on Tuesday evening, police officers aware of the matter said on Thursday.

Inspector Rajender Singh, station house officer at Sector 53 police station, said they have the car’s registration number and are attempting to track down the driver. (HT Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The deceased woman, Poonam Chhabra, worked in DLF Phase-V in Sector 53 and was returning home in Sushant Lok Phase-I after hailing an app-based two-wheeler taxi when the accident occurred at 6.40pm, said investigators.

A car with a Delhi registration number collided with the motorcycle, injuring the rider, Sanjeev Kumar, and Chhabra, who was riding pillion. They were rushed to a private hospital in Sector 43, where doctors declared the woman dead.

Inspector Rajender Singh, station house officer at Sector 53 police station, said they have the car’s registration number and are attempting to track down the driver.

Based on a complaint by the woman’s husband, Sanjay Kumar Chhabra, a first information report was registered against the car driver under sections 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way), 304A (causing death by negligence), and 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code at Sector 53 police station on Wednesday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}