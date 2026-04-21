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Woman found hanging at PG accommodation in Haryana's Kurukshetra; suicide suspected

Woman found hanging at PG accommodation in Haryana's Kurukshetra; suicide suspected

Published on: Apr 21, 2026 08:33 pm IST
PTI |
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Kurukshetra, A woman allegedly died by suicide by hanging herself at her paying guest accommodation here, days after her estranged husband was found hanging at his native village, police said on Tuesday.

Woman found hanging at PG accommodation in Haryana's Kurukshetra; suicide suspected

According to City police station in-charge Surinder Sandhu, the incident was reported around 9 pm on Monday when residents at the paying guest facility in Sector 13 area grew suspicious after repeated attempts to contact the woman yielded no response, and no movement was heard from her room, which was locked from the inside.

Subsequently, they peered through a window, and found her hanging from a ceiling fan.

The PG operator and police were alerted, and a team rushed to the spot and brought down the body.

During preliminary investigation, the deceased was identified as Devi, a resident of a village in Jind district. She had a love marriage with Vikram, a resident of Taraori in Karnal, around three years ago.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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