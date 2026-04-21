Kurukshetra, A woman allegedly died by suicide by hanging herself at her paying guest accommodation here, days after her estranged husband was found hanging at his native village, police said on Tuesday.

Woman found hanging at PG accommodation in Haryana's Kurukshetra; suicide suspected

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According to City police station in-charge Surinder Sandhu, the incident was reported around 9 pm on Monday when residents at the paying guest facility in Sector 13 area grew suspicious after repeated attempts to contact the woman yielded no response, and no movement was heard from her room, which was locked from the inside.

Subsequently, they peered through a window, and found her hanging from a ceiling fan.

The PG operator and police were alerted, and a team rushed to the spot and brought down the body.

During preliminary investigation, the deceased was identified as Devi, a resident of a village in Jind district. She had a love marriage with Vikram, a resident of Taraori in Karnal, around three years ago.

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{{^usCountry}} The couple were living in a rented accommodation, and were apparently facing domestic disputes for some time before Devi moved out nearly a month ago, and started living by herself at the PG facility, where she told residents she was looking for a job, police said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The couple were living in a rented accommodation, and were apparently facing domestic disputes for some time before Devi moved out nearly a month ago, and started living by herself at the PG facility, where she told residents she was looking for a job, police said. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Police said Vikram died by suicide a few days earlier. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police said Vikram died by suicide a few days earlier. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} After Devi left, Vikram had gone to stay near his maternal grandmother in his village and was living in a rented room. When the room remained locked for several days and a foul smell began to emanate, locals grew suspicious. Upon opening the door, Vikram was found hanging inside, police said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} After Devi left, Vikram had gone to stay near his maternal grandmother in his village and was living in a rented room. When the room remained locked for several days and a foul smell began to emanate, locals grew suspicious. Upon opening the door, Vikram was found hanging inside, police said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The police said the woman's body was handed over to her parents after post-mortem, and an investigation is underway to ascertain the circumstances that may have driven the woman to the extreme step. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The police said the woman's body was handed over to her parents after post-mortem, and an investigation is underway to ascertain the circumstances that may have driven the woman to the extreme step. {{/usCountry}}

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This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

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