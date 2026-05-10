Woman found murdered in forest area near Basai village in Gurugram

A 55-year-old woman was found dead inside a forest area near Dada Bhaiya Chowk in Basai village on Friday evening, police said, adding that it appears to be a case of murder.

Investigators are scanning CCTV footage and checking missing persons records after the unidentified woman was found dead in a forest stretch. (Getty Images)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

According to police, passersby noticed foul smell from the area around 6pm and spotted the body lying in the bushes near the forest stretch. Police were then alerted and a team from Sector 9 police station reached the spot.

Investigators said the woman appeared to have been attacked with a heavy stone on her head, severely crushing her face and later dumped in the bushes. “The condition of the body suggests an attempt was made to hide the identity of the victim,” a police officer familiar with the investigation said.

According to initial investigation, the woman was likely murdered sometime during Friday afternoon.

Police said immediate identification was difficult since no documents, mobile phone or personal belongings were recovered from the spot. The body has been sent for post-mortem examination, which will be conducted after the woman’s identity is established.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Officials are now scanning CCTV footage from nearby roads and entry points around Basai village and checking records of missing persons from Gurugram and adjoining districts. Police said an investigation has been initiated under Section 194 of Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Officials are now scanning CCTV footage from nearby roads and entry points around Basai village and checking records of missing persons from Gurugram and adjoining districts. Police said an investigation has been initiated under Section 194 of Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON