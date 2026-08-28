Woman killed as truck hits motorcycle in Pataudi

A 50-year-old woman was killed, and her son, along with his pregnant wife, were critically injured after a truck hit their motorcycle near Khandewla Mor in Pataudi on Thursday, police said.

Police identified the deceased as Rekha, while the injured were Jag Parvesh, 26, and his wife Pammi, 24.

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Police identified the deceased as Rekha, while the injured were Jag Parvesh, 26, and his wife Pammi, 24.

Police said Pammi started having contractions and she was being taken to a hospital on a bike by the mother-son duo. Parvesh was riding the motorcycle with Pammi and Rekha riding pillion.

According to police, the incident happened around 9 am when a speeding truck hit them from behind, and Rekha fell off the bike and died.

A senior police official said, “Parvesh tried to arrange an ambulance or other transportation. However, he realised that it may take a long time before any vehicle arrives and decided to take his wife to a private hospital in Pataudi on his motorcycle.”

“She was killed instantly at the spot while the couple lay bleeding there. Locals and commuters arranged ambulances to rush them to the government hospital in Pataudi for treatment while simultaneously alerting the police control room,” he said.

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{{^usCountry}} Sandeep Turan, public relations officer of Gurugram police, said the truck driver had managed to flee from the spot along with the vehicle. “However, he was later traced and arrested a few kilometres away from the accident spot. The suspect was identified as Mohammad Fahim of Aligarh in Uttar Pradesh,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sandeep Turan, public relations officer of Gurugram police, said the truck driver had managed to flee from the spot along with the vehicle. “However, he was later traced and arrested a few kilometres away from the accident spot. The suspect was identified as Mohammad Fahim of Aligarh in Uttar Pradesh,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

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On Parvesh’s complaint, an FIR was registered against the driver under sections 106 (causing death by negligence) and 281 (rash driving) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at the Pataudi police station.