Woman murdered, body dumped in drain near Faridabad; one held

A 45-year-old woman was murdered and her body dumped in a drain in a field on the outskirts of Kabulpur village near Sector 58 of Faridabad, police said on Saturday. One of the two accused has been arrested, while the prime accused remains absconding.

Autopsy confirms strangulation with injury marks; no sexual assault found; victim not carrying mobile when she went missing (Getty Images)

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Police said the woman went missing on Wednesday morning after leaving home to pay an electricity bill. Her family later found her clothes, including a mangalsutra, near the drain on Friday and began searching the area between 10am and 11am. They spotted a leg in the water and alerted the police control room by 11.30am.

The body was pulled out and identified by the family. Inspector Vinod Kumar Yadav, station house officer of Sector-58 police station, said the autopsy was conducted on Saturday. “The cause of death was strangulation. There were injury marks on her neck. However, no signs of sexual assault were found,” he said. “She was not carrying her mobile phone. After she didn’t return home, her brother-in-law filed a missing report,” he added.

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{{^usCountry}} Police said the woman lived with her younger son, daughter and brother-in-law, while her husband and elder son worked in Chennai. On the complaint of her younger son, an FIR under section 103(1) (murder) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanita was registered on Friday. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police said the woman lived with her younger son, daughter and brother-in-law, while her husband and elder son worked in Chennai. On the complaint of her younger son, an FIR under section 103(1) (murder) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanita was registered on Friday. {{/usCountry}}

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