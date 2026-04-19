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Woman murdered, body dumped in drain near Faridabad; one held

Victim went missing after leaving to pay bill; clothes found near site led family to body; FIR under BNS filed on son’s complaint

Published on: Apr 19, 2026 03:10 am IST
By Debashish Karmakar
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A 45-year-old woman was murdered and her body dumped in a drain in a field on the outskirts of Kabulpur village near Sector 58 of Faridabad, police said on Saturday. One of the two accused has been arrested, while the prime accused remains absconding.

Autopsy confirms strangulation with injury marks; no sexual assault found; victim not carrying mobile when she went missing (Getty Images)

Police said the woman went missing on Wednesday morning after leaving home to pay an electricity bill. Her family later found her clothes, including a mangalsutra, near the drain on Friday and began searching the area between 10am and 11am. They spotted a leg in the water and alerted the police control room by 11.30am.

The body was pulled out and identified by the family. Inspector Vinod Kumar Yadav, station house officer of Sector-58 police station, said the autopsy was conducted on Saturday. “The cause of death was strangulation. There were injury marks on her neck. However, no signs of sexual assault were found,” he said. “She was not carrying her mobile phone. After she didn’t return home, her brother-in-law filed a missing report,” he added.

 
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