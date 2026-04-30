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Woman shot dead, body dumped in Nuh well; partner absconding

Victim missing since April 19 found tied with stone; suspect who filed complaint on April 24 is on the run as police launch raids to trace him.

Published on: Apr 30, 2026 07:22 am IST
By HT Correspondent
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A 26-year-old woman was allegedly shot dead and her body dumped in a well in a forested area in Nuh, police said on Wednesday, adding that the prime suspect, her live-in partner, is absconding along with his family members.

Police say woman was shot elsewhere and dumped; suspect with prior cases absconding with family, probe on after case converted to murder. (Getty Images)

The victim had been living with the suspect in Devla Nangli, police said. Her body was recovered on Tuesday evening after villagers reported a foul smell from a well and spotted what appeared to be a human body inside, police said.

According to investigators, the deceased had been missing since April 19. Her partner had filed a missing complaint at Nuh Sadar police station on April 24. The case was converted into murder on Wednesday, said Krishan Kumar, public relations officer of Nuh police.

“The well is around 3kms from Devli Nangli where she lived with her partner.It appears that she was shot dead somewhere else after which the body was packed and transported up to the well for being thrown in it with a stone so that it never floats,” Kumar said.

 
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