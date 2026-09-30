World Heart Day: Gurugram doctors caution young people over heart risks

Doctors at Gurugram Civil Hospital’s Heart Centre in Sector 10 A, on Tuesday cautioned residents about the growing risk of cardiovascular diseases among young people and the elderly, citing sedentary lifestyles, stress, tobacco use and unhealthy eating habits as key risk factors during a World Heart Day programme.

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The programme, organised at the hospital, focused on preventive measures and early screening for heart-related conditions. This year’s World Heart Day theme is “Don’t Miss a Beat”. The Heart Centre, which operates under a public-private partnership between the Haryana government and a private institution, has carried out more than 692 angioplasties, 679 angiographies and 4,500 echocardiograms since January 2026, officials said.

Gurugram Civil surgeon Dr Lokveer said heart attacks were being reported among younger people as well as the elderly and urged residents to make regular physical activity part of their routine. “Ensure adequate sleep and avoid stress, anxiety and depression. Do at least 30 minutes of physical exercise 5-6 days a week. Control diabetes and hypertension, which are major risk factors for coronary heart disease,” he said.

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{{^usCountry}} Cardiologist Dr Anil Kumar Yadav said diabetes and hypertension significantly increase cardiovascular disease risk. “In diabetic patients, heart attack may occur without chest pain, known as silent ischemia. Therefore, patients with diabetes and hypertension must get their cardiac check-up done once a year and adopt a healthy lifestyle,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Cardiologist Dr Anil Kumar Yadav said diabetes and hypertension significantly increase cardiovascular disease risk. “In diabetic patients, heart attack may occur without chest pain, known as silent ischemia. Therefore, patients with diabetes and hypertension must get their cardiac check-up done once a year and adopt a healthy lifestyle,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

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Deputy civil surgeon Dr Priya Sharma said screening for blood pressure, blood sugar and three common cancers is available free at government health facilities. She urged residents above 30 to undergo annual screening for non-communicable diseases.