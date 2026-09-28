Wrong-side U-turn on Sohna Road leaves 3 injured, triggers 3-4km long tailback

Three people were injured and traffic on Sohna Road was disrupted for nearly two hours on Saturday evening after a white Maruti Suzuki WagonR allegedly took a U-turn on the wrong side of the Sohna elevated highway near Bestech Business Park and collided with an oncoming Maruti Suzuki Baleno, triggering a traffic tailback of around 3-4 km.

Traffic on the elevated stretch was disrupted for nearly two hours after the WagonR collided with an oncoming Maruti Suzuki Baleno. (HT)

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The accident took place between 7.30pm and 8pm, according to eyewitnesses. The WagonR driver was allegedly attempting to avoid a longer detour, with the designated U-turn around three kilometres away, before crossing to the wrong side of the three-lane flyover.

The collision badly damaged the front portions of both vehicles and brought traffic on the elevated stretch to a halt. Traffic police and other teams reached the spot, and the damaged vehicles were moved to the side with the help of a crane. Traffic movement gradually resumed, officials said, although the disruption continued for nearly two hours.

The three injured people were taken for medical attention and were reported to be stable.

A video of the crash later circulated on social media, showing the damaged vehicles on the flyover.

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{{^usCountry}} Police said no FIR had been registered as of Sunday. Further details about the circumstances leading to the collision were not immediately available. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police said no FIR had been registered as of Sunday. Further details about the circumstances leading to the collision were not immediately available. {{/usCountry}}