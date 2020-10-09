e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 08, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Gym trainer found dead in Mohali’s Sector 68

Gym trainer found dead in Mohali’s Sector 68

The 23-year-old was a resident of Dhuri in Sangrur

cities Updated: Oct 09, 2020 00:27 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Mohali
         

A 23-year-old gym trainer on Thursday was found dead under mysterious circumstances at his rented accommodation here in Sector 68.

The deceased was identified as Kuldeep Singh of Dhuri in Sangrur. His mother Binder Kaur said that Kuldeep had consumed some poisonous substance mistakenly.

“The body of the deceased has been kept at the mortuary of the civil hospital in Phase 6, where the postmortem examination will be conducted tomorrow. We have initiated the inquest proceedings under Section 174 of the CrPC,” said sub-inspector Jagir Singh, the investigation officer.

top news
Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan passes away days after surgery
Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan passes away days after surgery
‘When he gets better…’: Son Chirag tweeted hours before Ram Vilas Paswan’s death
‘When he gets better…’: Son Chirag tweeted hours before Ram Vilas Paswan’s death
SRH vs KXIP Highlights, IPL 2020: Bairstow, Rashid guide SRH to 69-run win
SRH vs KXIP Highlights, IPL 2020: Bairstow, Rashid guide SRH to 69-run win
Trump suggests two delayed debates, Biden accepts one
Trump suggests two delayed debates, Biden accepts one
‘Strove for welfare of the masses’: Prez Kovind remembers Ram Vilas Paswan
‘Strove for welfare of the masses’: Prez Kovind remembers Ram Vilas Paswan
‘If they had common sense…’: HD Kumaraswamy on polls amid Covid
‘If they had common sense…’: HD Kumaraswamy on polls amid Covid
‘13-year-old gang-raped near Delhi, 3 arrested’: Cops
‘13-year-old gang-raped near Delhi, 3 arrested’: Cops
Covid update: Poll rallies allowed in India; World Bank’s economy projection
Covid update: Poll rallies allowed in India; World Bank’s economy projection
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid 19 TallyBihar Assembly Election 2020Bigg Boss 14Rhea ChakrabortyHappy birthday Gauri KhanIAF day 2020SRH vs KXIP Live Score, IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In