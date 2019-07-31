HC asks Azam’s son to record statement in petition challenging his election

india

Updated: Jul 31, 2019 18:44 IST

The Allahabad High Court directed on Wednesday Abdullah Azam Khan, son of MP Azam Khan, to appear before it and record his statement in connection with an election petition by which his election as MLA in the 2017 state elections was challenged.

Abdullah is member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) from Suar constituency of Rampur district .

Justice SP Kesarwani passed the above order in an election petition filed by Nawab Kazim Ali Khan, who had challenged the election of Abdullah on the ground that Abdullah was less than 25 years old at the time of election, which is minimum age qualification and that he filed fake documents in support of his age proof. He said according to his educational qualification, his date of birth was January 1, 1993 while as per birth certificate his date of birth was September 30, 1990.

During the course of hearing, mother of Abdullah and Rajya Sabha MP Tazeen Fatma appeared as a witness in the case and supported that his son was born on September 30, 1990.

“His age was wrongly recorded in educational certificates and he took steps to correct the same as soon as he realized the mistake. It can also be proved from my service records as I took maternity leave in 1990 when he was born.”

Dr Uma Singh, senior gynecologist at Queen Mary's Hospital in Lucknow, also appeared in the court and said that Abdullah Azam Khan’s date of birth was September 30, 1990 as per hospital records.

Dr SS Ken, one of the members of the medical team which conducted ‘bone ossification test’ of Abdullah, also appeared as a witness in the case and supported the findings of the test. He said, “As per test result, Abdullah’s average age was 26 years with a margin of error of one year.”

After recording statement of a few more witnesses, the court fixed August 26, for recording of statement of remaining witnesses in the case.

First Published: Jul 31, 2019 17:46 IST