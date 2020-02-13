e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 13, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Cities / High court directs Haryana, Chandigarh to look into demand of banning Punjabi film Shooter

High court directs Haryana, Chandigarh to look into demand of banning Punjabi film Shooter

Punjab banned the biopic on slain gangster Sukha Kahlwan on February 9 as its trailer glorifies violence

cities Updated: Feb 13, 2020 14:20 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

CHANDIGARH: The Punjab and Haryana high court on Thursday directed the Haryana government and Chandigarh administration to decide on the demand from a lawyer seeking a ban on the release of Shooter, a biopic on slain gangster Sukha Kahlwan. Punjab banned the movie on February 9.

The high court bench of justice RS Jha and justice Arun Palli directed Haryana and the UT to decide the representation submitted by lawyer HC Arora, who had approached the authorities in both the states to ban the movie.

In his plea, Arora said that the trailer of the Punjabi film shows violence and its glorification not only through visuals but also through songs that praise Kahlwan.

If Haryana and the UT do not ban the movie, Punjab’s move would be rendered futile, Arora told the court.

He argued that the movie is in violation of high court orders in which glorification of violence is banned.

The movie is set for release on February 21.

top news
Covid-19: 254 die in a day in China, ‘war time’ measures put in place
Covid-19: 254 die in a day in China, ‘war time’ measures put in place
Fire breaks out at a factory in Delhi’s Mundka, 26 fire engines at spot
Fire breaks out at a factory in Delhi’s Mundka, 26 fire engines at spot
Panchayat polls to be held in J-K, first since Article 370 scrapped
Panchayat polls to be held in J-K, first since Article 370 scrapped
Disquiet in BJP after defeat in Delhi polls, but all back nationalism plank
Disquiet in BJP after defeat in Delhi polls, but all back nationalism plank
Virat Kohli reacts after RCB remove picture and name on social media
Virat Kohli reacts after RCB remove picture and name on social media
Angrezi Medium trailer: This is Irrfan we have all been waiting for
Angrezi Medium trailer: This is Irrfan we have all been waiting for
New Land Rover Discovery Sport 2020 launched. Check price here
New Land Rover Discovery Sport 2020 launched. Check price here
Donald Trump’s visit to India: Will India-US clinch a trade package?
Donald Trump’s visit to India: Will India-US clinch a trade package?
trending topics
Arvind KejriwalVirat KohliIndia vs New ZealandGATE 2020Bigg Boss 13

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities