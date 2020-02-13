High court directs Haryana, Chandigarh to look into demand of banning Punjabi film Shooter

Updated: Feb 13, 2020 14:20 IST

CHANDIGARH: The Punjab and Haryana high court on Thursday directed the Haryana government and Chandigarh administration to decide on the demand from a lawyer seeking a ban on the release of Shooter, a biopic on slain gangster Sukha Kahlwan. Punjab banned the movie on February 9.

The high court bench of justice RS Jha and justice Arun Palli directed Haryana and the UT to decide the representation submitted by lawyer HC Arora, who had approached the authorities in both the states to ban the movie.

In his plea, Arora said that the trailer of the Punjabi film shows violence and its glorification not only through visuals but also through songs that praise Kahlwan.

If Haryana and the UT do not ban the movie, Punjab’s move would be rendered futile, Arora told the court.

He argued that the movie is in violation of high court orders in which glorification of violence is banned.

The movie is set for release on February 21.