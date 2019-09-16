High-rise water crisis: Residents meet SSP

cities

Updated: Sep 16, 2019 20:38 IST

Greater Noida: The residents of a high-rise in Greater Noida West, who had recently been booked for disrupting traffic after they protested against the lack of water supply in their society, met the senior superintendent of police Vaibhav Krishna on Monday to discuss the issue.

Seven named residents and at least 60 others of Supertech Ecovillage 2 had been booked by the Bisrakh police on September 11, a day after they had protested against the lack of water supply to their society. Police had said traffic had been disrupted for more than an hour due to the protest, after which a suo motu case was registered. However, no arrest had been made.

Residents alleged that their motive was to only highlight the issue and not cause any inconvenience. “We wanted to bring the matter to the attention of the authorities. It took nearly eight days for the water supply to be restored. The idea of the protest was to simply bring the issue to the fore,” Anupam Mishra, a resident of the society, said.

The supply to the society had been disrupted on September 7 after a pipe burst and even though it was restored on September 9, the supply remained erratic. Residents had also been upset with the blame game between the builder and the Greater Noida authority after which they had also met the ACEO as well as the DM.

A group of residents met the SSP Monday and explained the situation to him. They also said most residents who were booked are social workers who have been involved in cleanliness efforts, highlighting social issues in the city, etc. and disrupting public order was not their intent. The residents said that the SSP has recommended dismissal of the FIR.

The SSP said that even though no direct dismissal has been ordered, no immediate action is being taken in this regard. “We sympathise with residents and the views of the residents will be taken into account before any action is taken. A thorough investigation in the matter will be done before taking any legal action,” Krishna said.

First Published: Sep 16, 2019 20:38 IST