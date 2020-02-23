HP stone crusher owners up in arms against illegal tax by Punjab mining mafia

cities

Updated: Feb 23, 2020 23:23 IST

The Stone Crusher Owners Association of Kangra district has sought the Punjab government’s intervention to end the practice of mining contractors imposing illegal tax on the tippers carrying finished goods from stone crushers of Himachal Pradesh.

In a press conference held at Pathankot, the president of the association Ranveer Singh Nikka said that mining mafia of Punjab was imposing illegal tax on a tipper carrying sand and gravel from stone crushers of Himachal.

He said that the mining mafia of Punjab was making quick bucks by collecting the ‘gunda tax’ and hurting the business of Himachal crusher industry.

“The Punjab government had decided to erect check points in Ropar, Gurdaspur and Hoshiarpur districts to stop the illegally mined material from Himachal,” Nikka said, adding that mining contractors of Punjab had set up these check points on the border areas and were fleecing the Himachal vehicles.

Materials being produced by stone crushers go for sale through Punjab. The owners sent their material with all requisite documents, bills, M Form and GST invoice and still their vehicles were being targeted, he said.

He said that as per rule, mining toll check points cannot be erected on highway. “However, the mining contractors of Punjab, in connivance with the police, have raised several check points and vehicles entering from Himachal were being unnecessary challaned and illegal tax was being collected from them,” said Nikka.

He said that collection was being done from Himachal vehicles only. He said that the stone crusher owners of Himachal had moved the Punjab and Haryana high court against the levy of illegal tax.

The court had barred the mining lobby of Punjab from imposing the tax. “Still, the practice is unabated and the Punjab mining department has turned a blind eye to it,” he said.

The association further said that mining was completely banned in Punjab part of Chakki river.

“Still, illegal mining was taking place in the Punjab side and several stone crushers have cropped up at Harial, Mirthal, Nangal Boor and Talwara,” said Joginder Mohan Sharma, a member of the association.

He said that they had also taken up the matter with Himachal industry minister Bikram Singh and Kangra deputy commissioner Rakesh Prajapati in this regard and sought their intervention.

“Himachal crusher owners will not further tolerate this extortion and if the practice continued, we will not allow Punjab vehicles to enter our state,” said Sharma.

He said the association was not against the check points to check the transportation of illegally mined gravel or overloading but unnecessary targeting of Himachal vehicles.