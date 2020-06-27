IAF staffer ends life at 3BRD station in Chandigarh

cities

Updated: Jun 27, 2020 00:49 IST

A 50-year-old junior warrant officer committed suicide at 3BRD air force station in Chandigarh on Friday. He was a resident of Sector 47 and is survived by his wife and two daughters.

The Indian Air Force staffer used a net used for cleaning aircraft to hang himself from a window grille, said police.

In a suicide note recovered from the spot, the West Bengal native mentioned that he was suffering from depression and had not taken medicines for over a week.

Earlier, a 17-year-old boy committed suicide by hanging himself from a window grille using a turban cloth at his house in Nabha Sahib village of Zirakpur in Mohali on Thursday.

Police said he was a student of Class 10 at a private school, and according to his family, he was under stress due to his poor performance. No suicide note was found.

Inquest proceedings have been initiated in both cases.