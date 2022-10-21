In Madhya Pradesh’s Chhatarpur, man held for peeping into girls' hostel washroom

In Madhya Pradesh’s Chhatarpur, officials detained a man on Friday for allegedly peeping into a girl's washroom in a hostel following a complaint lodged by the hostel warden and the girls residing there. Chhatarpur’s Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Vikram Singh said that the accused has been identified as Nitesh Karosiya, news agency ANI reported.

"A group of girls of the senior girls hostel had come to the police station to lodge a complaint against a person who used to peep in their washroom. The police verified the matter and registered an FIR against the accused Nitesh Karosiya under section 354 c. The police also detained the accused," Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Vikram Singh was quoted as saying by ANI.

A video - which is said to be linked to the incident - is going viral on social media. In the video, about a dozen girls can be seen slapping a man and accusing him of misconduct. Reportedly, the girls walked to the home guard office in Chhatarpur where the man is posted and thrashed him before the police arrived.

The girls, as per local media, were suspicious that somebody had been jumping the boundary from the back side and peeping into the hostel but could not identify the person until a CCTV footage of a nearby shop came to light which showed a man jumping the boundary to sneak inside the hostel and return back similarly. Through the footage they identified the man and marched towards the home guard office to catch him.

(With agency inputs)

