Indore Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for December 30, 2024
Dec 30, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Indore on December 30, 2024 here.
The temperature in Indore today, on December 30, 2024, is 20.86 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 12.1 °C and 24.49 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 55% and the wind speed is 55 km/h. The sun rose at 07:06 AM and will set at 05:51 PM.
Tomorrow, on Tuesday, December 31, 2024, Indore is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 14.8 °C and 26.13 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 49%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
Weather and AQI predictions in Indore for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|December 31, 2024
|20.86
|Sky is clear
|January 1, 2025
|23.34
|Sky is clear
|January 2, 2025
|23.15
|Sky is clear
|January 3, 2025
|23.38
|Sky is clear
|January 4, 2025
|24.81
|Sky is clear
|January 5, 2025
|25.62
|Sky is clear
|January 6, 2025
|26.17
|Sky is clear
Weather in other cities on December 30, 2024
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
