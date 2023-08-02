Sanjivani Scam: Rajasthan HC extends stay on Shekhawat’s arrest

The Rajasthan High Court on Wednesday extended the stay on the arrest of Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and other petitioners in the Sanjivani Credit Cooperative Society scam. Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat (File Photo)

The hearing, presided over by Justice Kuldeep Mathur, has been postponed until September 11, following arguments put forth by Senior Advocate Siddharth Luthra and Additional Advocate General Anil Joshi representing the State Government, seeking to vacate the order of relief granted to the petitioners from arrest.

During the court session, which lasted about an hour, both sides presented their respective positions. The court, after considering the arguments, decided to adjourn the hearing until September 11.

It is important to note that during the previous court session, the State Government presented a factual report claiming Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat’s involvement in the ongoing investigation of the Sanjivani scam. Shekhawat had previously filed a criminal miscellaneous petition, urging the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to take charge of the investigation of the alleged scam under the Banning of Unregulated Deposit Schemes Act 2019, instead of the Special Operational Group (SOG).

The Sanjivani Credit Society, a multi-state credit cooperative society, had faced allegations of defrauding thousands of investors with an estimated sum of ₹900 crore, leading to the arrest of six office bearers in 2019. The involvement of Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat in the scandal came to light when Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot accused him and his family members of participating in the fraudulent activities of the society, providing evidence of their transactions. On April 13, the court granted Shekhawat relief from arrest based on his plea.