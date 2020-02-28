Islamic State using riot photo to further its cause: US agency

Updated: Feb 28, 2020 23:58 IST

A picture of the violence in northeast Delhi is being used by the terrorist organisation Islamic State (IS), which has turned the image into a poster asking Muslims to unite and join its cause, according to US-based SITE Intelligence Group that tracks online activities of global terror groups.

The call has been given by an IS-aligned media unit focussed on the Indian subcontinent, according to SITE.

The original picture was taken by a photographer working for news agency Reuters with the caption “A Muslim man is being beaten by pro-CAA supporters in Delhi”.

It is not the first time that IS has made an effort to capitalise on local conflicts to incite Muslims to join them. It has in the past too used videos and pictures purportedly showing cruelty towards Muslims in India to incite the community.

The Indian government has repeatedly asserted that Indian Muslims have shunned the IS’s extremist ideology.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) and local police forces have arrested over a 100 operatives inspired by IS in the last five years.

The violence in Delhi started on Sunday, and escalated a day later. The groups protesting for and against the new citizenship law attacked each other with sticks, swords and even pistols. Shots were also fired at policemen, leading to death of a Delhi Police head constable. Dozens of policemen were injured.