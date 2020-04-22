It’s pray at home for Pune’s Muslims during Ramzan in lockdown

cities

Updated: Apr 22, 2020 22:16 IST

PUNE Ramzan, or Ramadan, the Muslim holy month of fasting from dawn to dusk, will begin on April 25.

The observance is also a time of great interaction for the community, especially the breaking of the fast at sunset called the iftar, which happens after the evening prayer.

However, the Covid-19 lockdown has left Muslims in the city facing a Ramzan like few have experienced before.

For the Mulla family, the special namaaz held during the Ramzan is very important.

“Every year there is a congregation of people praying at the mosque, there is a special namaaz (taravik), for the whole month, where people pray together; but, because of the lockdown, people will have to pray in their houses with the family,” said Irshad Mulla, who has two sons.

The other aspect worrying her is the breaking of the fast. “Earlier, we used to have all kinds of fruits, snacks, milk and dates which are important to break the fast, but this year the availability of these items may not be easy. There will be limitations, within that, we have to control; which is also the purpose of Ramzan, to control oneself. Dates are very important for Ramzan and to get them is not easy this year during the lockdown,” says Mulla, who lives in Kondhwa.

Mohsin Sheikh is a graphic artist living in Somwar peth. “During Ramzan, we try to restrict going out, as we are fasting. The only difference is that we won’t be able to pray five times at the mosque. We will be praying in the house, and follow prophetic tradition where the Prophet said “As Salaatu Fi Buyootikum” (pray in your homes).”

He also added that he is very happy that this year, he along with his family will learn the actual wisdom behind the fasting, which teaches you self-control.

In Nasir Dafdar’s home, his wife is trying to stock up on the groceries and necessary ingredients needed for Ramzan. “We went to the shops, but didn’t find a lot of items needed for the fast. Hence, we are going to make do with whatever is available, after all, sehri (last meal before dawn) and iftar are also important to follow. We will keep it simple this year.”