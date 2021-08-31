16-year-old girl raped by 5, including minor, in Rajasthan

A 16-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped by five people, including a minor, in Nagaur district of Rajasthan, police said on Monday.

According to the police, the victim’s father lodged a first information report (FIR) at Jayal police station in Nagaur on Sunday night.

Police said they have arrested a 20-year-old man and detained the minor boy on Monday.

Station House Officer, Jayal police station, Surendra Kumar said in the complaint the victim’s father has alleged that the girl was called by the 20-year-old accused, who is their neighbor, at his home for some work on August 26.

The SHO added that four other accused were already present at his house.

“They raped the girl and threatened her with dire consequences if she dared to reveal the incident to anyone,” said Kumar.

“The victim was scared and under depression after the incident. Noticing the behavioural changes, when her family members enquired, the girl narrated the ordeal to them,” Kumar said. He added that the girl’s father then approached the police and a case was registered.

Three other accused are absconding and efforts are being made to nab them, police said.

