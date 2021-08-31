Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Jaipur News / 16-year-old girl raped by 5, including minor, in Rajasthan
jaipur news

16-year-old girl raped by 5, including minor, in Rajasthan

According to the police, the victim’s father lodged a first information report (FIR) at Jayal police station in Nagaur on Sunday night.
By Sachin Saini, Hindustan Times, Jaipur
PUBLISHED ON AUG 31, 2021 05:48 AM IST
Police said they have arrested a 20-year-old man and detained the minor boy on Monday.(HT Photo)

A 16-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped by five people, including a minor, in Nagaur district of Rajasthan, police said on Monday.

According to the police, the victim’s father lodged a first information report (FIR) at Jayal police station in Nagaur on Sunday night.

Police said they have arrested a 20-year-old man and detained the minor boy on Monday.

Station House Officer, Jayal police station, Surendra Kumar said in the complaint the victim’s father has alleged that the girl was called by the 20-year-old accused, who is their neighbor, at his home for some work on August 26.

The SHO added that four other accused were already present at his house.

“They raped the girl and threatened her with dire consequences if she dared to reveal the incident to anyone,” said Kumar.

“The victim was scared and under depression after the incident. Noticing the behavioural changes, when her family members enquired, the girl narrated the ordeal to them,” Kumar said. He added that the girl’s father then approached the police and a case was registered.

RELATED STORIES

Three other accused are absconding and efforts are being made to nab them, police said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
rajasthan news
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Tennis player from Haryana alleges blackmail by woman and others

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot discharged from hospital

Ashok Gehlot recovering after angioplasty, may be discharged today

Cardiac trouble due to post-Covid complications: Rajasthan CM Gehlot
TRENDING TOPICS
Kabul Attacks
Horoscope Today
Taliban
Gold Price
Covid vaccine
The Empire Review
India vs England
Chehre Movie Review
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP