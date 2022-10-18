2 siblings abducted from Rajasthan found dead near Delhi's Qutub Minar

Two brothers, aged 13 and 8 who were abducted from Bhiwadi in Rajasthan’s Alwar district on October 15, were found dead in New Delhi on Tuesday while their third sibling was rescued a day after their abductors demanded ₹8 lakh ransom.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Police superintendent (Bhiwadi) Shantanu Kumar Singh identified the abductors as Mahaveer Teli and Manjha Khushwa and added they have been held. He said the third boy, aged 7, has been taken to a children’s home in New Delhi’s Lajpat Nagar.

Singh said the abductors called Gyan Singhwer, the father of the boys who is a vegetable vendor, on Monday and demanded ₹8 lakh. They murdered the two when they started crying and dumped their bodies.

Singh said they traced the accused on Monday night on the basis of the mobile number they used to make the ransom call. The accused first told police that they killed the three and dumped their bodies in a jungle behind the Qutub Minar Metro Station. A police team found the bodies of the two children.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Singh said Teli and Khushwa, both in their 30s, are from Bihar and were Singhwer’s neighbours. “The accused are learnt to be drug addicts. One of them runs a small shop, while the other works at a factory.”

He said the accused slit the throats of the two boys and added they were awaiting their postmortem reports. “Further investigation in the matter is on.”

Delhi Police deputy commissioner (south) Chandhan Chowdhary said they were informed about the abduction after their Rajasthan counterparts registered a case in the matter.

“A team of Bhiwadi crime branch came to Mehrauli [south Delhi] and conducted a search...” He added the accused first took the children to Daruheda, and then to Delhi.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON