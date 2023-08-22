Rajasthan man dies by suicide hours after being accused of rape: Police

BARMER: A 20-year-old man accused of rape by a woman in Rajasthan’s Barmer died by suicide late on Monday, police said.

Bijrad SHO Guman Singh said a case of abetment to suicide has been registered on a complaint by the man’s family (Getty Images)

Police said the man jumped into a water tank to die by suicide on Monday evening after he was accused by a woman of trying to rape her.

Bijrad police station house officer Guman Singh said a case of abetment to suicide has been registered against the woman and four people on a complaint by the man’s family. They alleged that the woman filed a false case against their son.

Police said the man’s body has been sent for autopsy.