Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / Cities / Jaipur News / Rajasthan man dies by suicide hours after being accused of rape: Police

Rajasthan man dies by suicide hours after being accused of rape: Police

ByMukesh Mathrani
Aug 22, 2023 06:32 PM IST

Police said the abetment to suicide case has been registered against four men and a woman who accused him of trying to rape her

BARMER: A 20-year-old man accused of rape by a woman in Rajasthan’s Barmer died by suicide late on Monday, police said.

Bijrad SHO Guman Singh said a case of abetment to suicide has been registered on a complaint by the man’s family (Getty Images)

Police said the man jumped into a water tank to die by suicide on Monday evening after he was accused by a woman of trying to rape her.

Bijrad police station house officer Guman Singh said a case of abetment to suicide has been registered against the woman and four people on a complaint by the man’s family. They alleged that the woman filed a false case against their son.

Police said the man’s body has been sent for autopsy.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
rape rajasthan suicide barmer water tank
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP