 21-year-old Pakistani national who strayed into India to be sent back: Official - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Sep 02, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

21-year-old Pakistani national who strayed into India to be sent back: Official

ByMukesh Mathrani
Sep 02, 2024 04:03 PM IST

BSF officials are now awaiting confirmation from the Pakistani Rangers, after which Kolhi will be repatriated, according to officials familiar with the matter

A 21-year-old Pakistani national, who strayed into India on August 25 by crossing the international border will be sent back to his country, officials aware of the details said.

It was found that he had gone to meet a friend in a village in Pakistan but fled after the friend’s family found out about them. (AFP photo)
It was found that he had gone to meet a friend in a village in Pakistan but fled after the friend’s family found out about them. (AFP photo)

After interrogation, the Border Security Force (BSF) handed Jagsi Kolhi to police and asked its Pakistani counterparts to facilitate his return.

BSF officials are now awaiting confirmation from the Pakistani Rangers, after which Kolhi will be repatriated, according to officials familiar with the matter.

On August 25, the BSF and Rajasthan Police apprehended a man who had illegally crossed the fencing at the international border and reached an Indian village.

The man was caught in Jadpa village in Barmer.

During interrogation, it was found that he had gone to meet a friend in a village in Pakistan but fled after the friend’s family found out about them.

Also Read: Nearly 1,000 Indian students return from Bangladesh as protests claim 115 lives

Out of fear, the man escaped and entered India where he was subsequently caught by the BSF.

Kritika Yadav, circle officer of Chohtan, told HT that the BSF has informed them that they have decided to repatriate Koli back to Pakistan.

“After joint interrogation, the Pakistani man has been handed over to the police, and he is now under the observation of the Bhakhasar Police. The BSF has informed the Pakistani authorities, and now awaiting the confirmation from the other side, and after completion of certain formalities, he will be sent back to Pakistan”, Yadav said.

Superintendent of police (SP) in Barmer, Narendra Meena, has also written a letter to BSF officials to expedite the process of the man’s repatriation.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Jaipur / 21-year-old Pakistani national who strayed into India to be sent back: Official
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, September 02, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On