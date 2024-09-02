21-year-old Pakistani national who strayed into India to be sent back: Official

A 21-year-old Pakistani national, who strayed into India on August 25 by crossing the international border will be sent back to his country, officials aware of the details said. It was found that he had gone to meet a friend in a village in Pakistan but fled after the friend’s family found out about them. (AFP photo)

After interrogation, the Border Security Force (BSF) handed Jagsi Kolhi to police and asked its Pakistani counterparts to facilitate his return.

BSF officials are now awaiting confirmation from the Pakistani Rangers, after which Kolhi will be repatriated, according to officials familiar with the matter.

On August 25, the BSF and Rajasthan Police apprehended a man who had illegally crossed the fencing at the international border and reached an Indian village.

The man was caught in Jadpa village in Barmer.

During interrogation, it was found that he had gone to meet a friend in a village in Pakistan but fled after the friend’s family found out about them.

Out of fear, the man escaped and entered India where he was subsequently caught by the BSF.

Kritika Yadav, circle officer of Chohtan, told HT that the BSF has informed them that they have decided to repatriate Koli back to Pakistan.

“After joint interrogation, the Pakistani man has been handed over to the police, and he is now under the observation of the Bhakhasar Police. The BSF has informed the Pakistani authorities, and now awaiting the confirmation from the other side, and after completion of certain formalities, he will be sent back to Pakistan”, Yadav said.

Superintendent of police (SP) in Barmer, Narendra Meena, has also written a letter to BSF officials to expedite the process of the man’s repatriation.