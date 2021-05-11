Home / Cities / Jaipur News / 4 children drown in pond in Rajasthan's Churu
jaipur news

4 children drown in pond in Rajasthan's Churu

The children, aged between 8 and 15 years, had gone to the pond to take a bath when one of them accidentally slipped into the water. The other three also fell into the pond while trying to rescue him, the police said.
PTI | , Jaipur
PUBLISHED ON MAY 11, 2021 10:37 AM IST
Representational: The bodies were handed over to the families of the deceased after a post-mortem examination. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Four boys drowned while bathing in a pond in Rajasthan's Churu district on Monday, police said.

The incident took place in Bhaleri area of the district, they said.

The children, aged between 8 and 15 years, had gone to the pond to take a bath when one of them accidentally slipped into the water. The other three also fell into the pond while trying to rescue him, the police said.

The children lived near the pond and their parents were busy with farming work at the time of the incident. Later, someone spotted the bodies floating in the pond and the family members of the boys and the police were informed, they said.

The bodies were handed over to the families of the deceased after a post-mortem examination, they said.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot condoled the deaths of the children and termed the incident "very heartbreaking and unfortunate".

"My deepest condolences are with the parents and relatives of the children. May God give them strength in this very difficult time," he tweeted in Hindi.

Four boys drowned while bathing in a pond in Rajasthan's Churu district on Monday, police said.

The incident took place in Bhaleri area of the district, they said.

The children, aged between 8 and 15 years, had gone to the pond to take a bath when one of them accidentally slipped into the water. The other three also fell into the pond while trying to rescue him, the police said.

The children lived near the pond and their parents were busy with farming work at the time of the incident. Later, someone spotted the bodies floating in the pond and the family members of the boys and the police were informed, they said.

The bodies were handed over to the families of the deceased after a post-mortem examination, they said.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot condoled the deaths of the children and termed the incident "very heartbreaking and unfortunate".

"My deepest condolences are with the parents and relatives of the children. May God give them strength in this very difficult time," he tweeted in Hindi.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
churu drowned
TRENDING NEWS

Elderly couple steals hearts with their energetic dance moves. Watch

Mama dog seems to have a problem with her ‘yellow puppy’. Watch

Cops dance to Enjaai Enjaami at Chennai station, get thumbs up from tweeple

When JRD Tata helped the future prez of India KR Narayanan to achieve his dream
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Coronavirus Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Pfizer Covid-19 Vaccine
Munmun Dutta
Covid-19
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP