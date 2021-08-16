Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Jaipur News / 4 killed in road accident in Hanumangarh district of Rajasthan
jaipur news

4 killed in road accident in Hanumangarh district of Rajasthan

Such was the impact of the collision that the bus overturned on the car, crushing it, before both the vehicles broke through a nearby wall to enter a vacant plot, a Rajasthan police officer said.
By Sachin Saini
PUBLISHED ON AUG 16, 2021 02:37 PM IST
4 car passengers died on the spot and while the fifth one is getting treated for critical injuries received in the accident. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Four men died at the spot and the fifth was critically injured when the car they were travelling in had a head-on collision with a Rajasthan Roadways bus in Hanumangarh district. Rajasthan Police are on the lookout for the bus driver, who fled the spot after the accident, said Bishan Sahai, station house officer of Gogameri police station.

He said the accident took place late Sunday evening near the bus stand at Parlika village of Hanumangarh.

Sahai said all the five were residents of Adampur Mandi in Haryana and were headed to Hisar from Pilibanga. Such was the impact of the collision that the bus overturned on the car, crushing it, before both the vehicles broke through a nearby wall to enter a vacant plot. The people in the car were pulled out after employing a JCB, he said. One critically injured person was rushed to the government hospital in Nohar.

The police officer added that the roadways bus coming from Bhadra was overtaking a camel cart at the time of the collision. However, none of the 35 passengers on the bus were seriously injured, he added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Karate kid enthusiastically recites student creed, old video goes viral again

Video shows cutest cat cuddles of snow leopard couple Jessie and Panja. Watch

Video of an up-close encounter with humpback whale in Australia wows people

ESA's ‘six luminous spots of light’ post intrigues people. Seen share yet?
TRENDING TOPICS
Navroz
Joe Biden
Afghanistan
Atal Bihari Vajpayee
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Subhadra Kumari Chauhan
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP