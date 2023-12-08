6-year-old goes missing at Rajasthan wedding; found unconscious, raped: Police

JAIPUR/BHARATPUR: A six-year-old girl who had gone to a wedding with her parents was raped by an unidentified man in eastern Rajasthan’s Dausa district on Thursday evening, police said.

Police said the girl was taken to a local hospital which referred her to the JK Lone hospital in Jaipur where she is being treated (AFP/Getty Images)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Police said the girl was at a wedding being held at a hotel on Sainthal Road in Dausa. Her parents told the police that the girl was playing around and at some point, her mother realised that she hadn’t spotted the girl for a long time and started looking for her.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

She finally found her little daughter lying unconscious. There were blood stains on her clothes.

Police said the girl was taken to a local hospital which referred her to the JK Lone hospital in Jaipur where she is being treated.

Inspector general of police (IGP), Jaipur, Umesh Chand Dutta said the girl’s condition is stable.

“We are checking CCTV footage,” Dutta said, adding that the forensic team was also sent to the spot to gather evidence.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A rape case was registered under the Protection Of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act.

Police said a medical team has been set up to examine the victim. Police officers are also questioning the other guests and people who were present at the wedding