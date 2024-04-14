7 students injured after fire breaks out in Kota hostel; owners booked

At least seven students were injured when a fire broke out in a hostel at Kunhadi in Rajasthan’s Kota on Sunday morning due to a short circuit in the transformer, said officials. he incident took place around 6am at Kunhadi in Rajasthan’s Kota on Sunday morning. (Representative Image)

Police have booked the owner and director of the hostel following the incident for their alleged negligence in setting up necessary fire safety equipment in the hostel.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

According to police, around 75 students from different states preparing for NEET or JEE at coaching centers in Kota had been staying in 61 rooms of that hostel when the fire broke out on Sunday.

“The incident took place around 6am when the transformer on the ground floor exploded and the fire, within a few minutes, spread across the three floors of the hostel,” said superintendent of police (SP) Amrita Douhan.

During the incident, all the students were sleeping in their rooms. “However, many of them tried to escape out of panic once they noticed the fire and smoke that covered the entire hostel. While some of them tried to jump off the balcony of the first and second floor, many of them also came down by stairs immediately.”

Meanwhile, upon receiving the information, police immediately rushed to the spot and rescued the rest of the students. The fire was also doused after two to three hours of effort by the fire engines. A forensic science laboratory (FSL) team was also appointed to examine the spot.

At least six students suffered burn injuries during the course while another one sustained a fracture on the left leg while trying to jump off the first floor’s balcony, said police.

The SP said that the five students, who had minor burn injuries, were discharged after providing primary treatment. “However, a 17-year-old student Bhavishya Teli was admitted to MBS hospital as his burn injuries were serious. Madhya Pradesh-based student Arpit Pandey (18) who suffered a fracture was also admitted in the hospital.”

Following the incident, a case was filed against the hostel owner Naresh Dhakhar, and director Hitesh Jain under sections 285 and 333 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for their negligence.

“Prima facie, the fire safety arrangements were not in place in the hostel. There was also no emergency exit gate, causing panic among the students and leaving many of them injured while trying to escape from the main exit. They did not have the required no-objection certificates for the transformer. We will quiz the management once the FSL report arrives. Further investigation is underway,” said the SP.

Police said they have shifted the rest of the students to different hostels, and they are also given psychological counseling.