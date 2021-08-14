Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
700 police personnel helped arrest rape accused within 24 hours

Sharma said even as they were under a lot of pressure as hundreds of people gathered to protest seeking arrest of the accused
By Sachin Saini, Jaipur
PUBLISHED ON AUG 14, 2021 09:45 AM IST
700 Rajasthan Police personnel were part of the operation to arrest the alleged accused in a case of rape and murder of a 4-yr old girl in Jaipur. (PTI)

Seven hundred police personnel were pressed into service to the arrest the man allegedly involved in rape and murder of a 4-year-old girl in Jaipur, people aware of the matter said. They took 20 hours to solve the case.

Jaipur (rural) police superintendent Shankar Dutt Sharma, who led the team, said it was not an easy task. He added the accused, Suresh Kumar, 25, did not even carry a mobile phone. Sharma added Kumar was was on his way home when he saw the girl outside her house. He allegedly picked and took her to an isolated place near a pond, around 5-7 km away, and raped and murdered her. He added there was not even a clue in the beginning.

Sharma said even as they were under a lot of pressure as hundreds of people gathered to protest seeking arrest of the accused, the efforts of 700 personnel paid off in less than 24 hours. He added the accused continued to change his location but they coorinated with local residents via a WhatsApp group and that too helped in arresting him.

The girl went missing on Wednesday and and her body was found a day later.

