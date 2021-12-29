After 23 new Omicron cases, Rajasthan issues new Covid-19 curbs, night curfew

JAIPUR: The Rajasthan government on Wednesday ordered the administration to implement a 11pm-5am night curfew and made it mandatory for people to have both vaccine doses to enter schools, colleges, cinema halls, malls and markets. The government has also imposed a limit of 200 people on any gathering in the state.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the state cabinet chaired by chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday where the ministers expressed concern at the rapidly increasing instances of the Omicron variant of coronavirus. On Wednesday, Rajasthan reported 23 cases of Omicron variant of Covid-19. Only four of them had returned from a trip abroad.

The state has so far reported 69 cases of the Omicron variant, which has been classified as a variant of concern by the World Health Organisation. According to the state health ministry, 44 of the Omicron variant patients have already recovered and tested negative. In all, Rajasthan has 438 active Covid-19 cases including 75 from Jaipur.

After the state cabinet’s meeting on Wednesday evening, the government said it was decided to relax the night curfew on New Year’s Eve and restaurants can operate till 12.30am instead of 10pm. The night curfew will also start at 1pm on January 1 instead of 11pm.

Gehlot said the cabinet had opted for minimum restrictions at the moment in an effort to ensure that the livelihood of people is not impacted even as the state tries to save lives.

All eligible people in the state will have to get vaccinated by January 31, 2022, after the deadline, those without both doses of vaccine will not be allowed to go to public places.

As per the guidelines issued by the government, educational and non-educational staff of all universities, colleges, schools, and coaching institutes, students above 18 years of age and drivers of transport vehicles have to mandatorily get both doses of the vaccine.

All cinema halls, theatres and multiplexes in the state will be allowed to stay open till 10pm for adults who have received both doses of the vaccine from January 3.

From January 3, 2022, all adults entering cinema halls, theatres, auditoriums and exhibition space will be allowed if they have received both doses of the vaccine. These premises will also cap the number of people at 50% of its capacity.

After January 31, 2022, only those with the two doses will be allowed at public places and if any violation is found, the head of the institution or operator will be penalised.

It has also been decided to cap participation of people in all crowded public, social, political, sports-related, entertainment, educational, cultural and religious functions, festivals, wedding ceremonies at 200. All events that are expected to have more than 200 people will need prior approval from the district collector. A ₹10,000 fine will be imposed on the organisers if there is any violation on this count.

