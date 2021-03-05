IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Jaipur News / Rajasthan should not lose the battle won, says CM Ashok Gehlot amid Covid-19 surge in other states
Gehlot also issued a warning, saying that chances of survival are less in people who are hospitalised after not following the protocols properly.(Twitter/@ashokgehlot51)
Gehlot also issued a warning, saying that chances of survival are less in people who are hospitalised after not following the protocols properly.(Twitter/@ashokgehlot51)
jaipur news

Rajasthan should not lose the battle won, says CM Ashok Gehlot amid Covid-19 surge in other states

Gehlot’s comments came after he, along with state health minister Raghu Sharma, were administered the first dose of the vaccine at the Sawai Man Singh Hospital in Jaipur.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Harshit Sabarwal, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 05, 2021 03:46 PM IST

Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday urged people to get vaccinated against the coronavirus disease and follow the Covid-19 related protocols as he pointed out that several states are seeing a surge in the number of infections. Gehlot’s comments came after he, along with state health minister Raghu Sharma, were administered the first dose of the vaccine at the Sawai Man Singh Hospital in Jaipur.

“I would like to send a message to the public that today Covid-19 cases are increasing in states such as Delhi, Chhattisgarh, Punjab, Maharashtra and Kerala. Lockdown has been imposed in some of these places. In order to ensure that Rajasthan does not lose the battle won, it is important that apart from getting vaccinated, we should not be careless in following all protocols such as wearing masks, washing hands, social distancing,” Gehlot said while addressing reporters.

Gehlot also issued a warning, saying that chances of survival are less in people who are hospitalised after not following the protocols properly. “If you experience any symptoms, do not hesitate. Free treatment is being provided at hospitals. Get yourself treated,” he added.


Lauding the state’s vaccination drive, the chief minister said that 200,000-250,000 people are being vaccinated on a daily basis adding that nearly 25 per cent of the total inoculations across India is happening in Rajasthan. He also said that the vaccine is safe and urged all beneficiaries to get inoculated when it is their turn and motivate others to do the same.

Rajasthan has administered vaccine doses to 1,609,343 people till now, according to the Union health ministry’s dashboard. As many as 1,326,074 people have received the first dose so far while the remaining 283,269 have been given the second vaccine dose.

Also Watch| Covid update: India’s vaccination milestone; Italy blocks vaccine for Australia

﻿

Meanwhile, Rajasthan’s Covid-19 caseload is nearing 321,000 out of which 2,788 have died and 316,631 have recovered from the viral disease. The active cases have crossed the 1,500-mark. On Wednesday, 215 fresh cases were added while no death was reported in the state. It was the third consecutive time this week that there were no new deaths due to the disease. On January 8, the state had reported zero deaths for the first time in more than nine months.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
cm ashok gehlot coronavirus vaccine
Close
Gehlot also issued a warning, saying that chances of survival are less in people who are hospitalised after not following the protocols properly.(Twitter/@ashokgehlot51)
Gehlot also issued a warning, saying that chances of survival are less in people who are hospitalised after not following the protocols properly.(Twitter/@ashokgehlot51)
jaipur news

After getting vaccinated, Rajasthan CM Gehlot ‘sends a message to the public’

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Harshit Sabarwal, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 03:43 PM IST
Gehlot’s comments came after he, along with state health minister Raghu Sharma, were administered the first dose of the vaccine at the Sawai Man Singh Hospital in Jaipur.
READ FULL STORY
Close
MEA officials have directed the Indian embassy in Kuwait to help Kumbh Singh.(Sourced Photo)
MEA officials have directed the Indian embassy in Kuwait to help Kumbh Singh.(Sourced Photo)
jaipur news

Barmer man gets life threats from Kuwait employer, Indian embassy 'offers' help

By Mukesh Mathrani | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Barmer
UPDATED ON MAR 05, 2021 02:29 PM IST
  • The brother of the man stuck in Kuwait, said the employer even used to beat his brother and threaten not to let him ever return to India.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Health worker in PPE kit collects swab sample for Covid-19 RT-PCR test (HT photo/Representative photo)
Health worker in PPE kit collects swab sample for Covid-19 RT-PCR test (HT photo/Representative photo)
jaipur news

Rajasthan: Over 200 new Covid-19 cases in 24 hours amid 2nd wave fears

By Aabshar Hassan Quazi | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Kota
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 04:31 PM IST
  • Several experts said that full-scale resumption of economic activity, near full people movement and laxity in compliance to Covid appropriate behaviour are reasons behind the recent spurt in cases.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Poonia raised issues related to farmers' suicide, farm loan waiver and deaths of infants in the past at a hospital in Kota.(ANI)
Poonia raised issues related to farmers' suicide, farm loan waiver and deaths of infants in the past at a hospital in Kota.(ANI)
jaipur news

Rajasthan assembly adjourned briefly after uproar by legislators

PTI, Jaipur
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 03:36 PM IST
The uproar started when BJP legislator Satish Poonia was speaking during the discussion on the budget in the House.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Vasudev Devnani had expressed his displeasure over the attack on ABVP workers in Jaipur. (HT FILE PHOTO)
Vasudev Devnani had expressed his displeasure over the attack on ABVP workers in Jaipur. (HT FILE PHOTO)
jaipur news

BJP leader apologises to Speaker for member's behaviour in Rajasthan Assembly

PTI, Jaipur
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 08:43 PM IST
Speaker Joshi said the behaviour of Devnani was wrong. He was raising issue when the Chair was giving ruling.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The woman had filed a police complaint of her daughter's abduction on February 25.
The woman had filed a police complaint of her daughter's abduction on February 25.
jaipur news

Rajasthan woman alleges police inaction in daughter’s abduction, dies by suicide

By Mukesh Mathrani | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Barmer
UPDATED ON MAR 03, 2021 03:25 PM IST
  • Protestors are staging a dharna with the woman’s body outside the sub divisional officer’s office in Bhinmal. They said they would not accept her body till the minor girl was rescued.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Heatwave conditions at many places with severe heatwave in isolated pockets are very likely over Vidarbha, west Rajasthan, the IMD said.(AFP)
Heatwave conditions at many places with severe heatwave in isolated pockets are very likely over Vidarbha, west Rajasthan, the IMD said.(AFP)
jaipur news

Rajasthan: About 2.5 lakh youth availed unemployment allowance since 2019

PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 03:22 PM IST
After the commencement of the scheme from February 2019 till December 2020, 4,56,678 applications were received.
READ FULL STORY
Close
BJP National President JP Nadda(ANI Photo)
BJP National President JP Nadda(ANI Photo)
jaipur news

Rajasthan: Nadda asks BJP officials to strengthen cadre, do self-analysis

ANI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 03:36 PM IST
Addressing the 'State Executive Meeting' at Birla Auditorium, Jaipur, Nadda asked the officials to complete the formation of booth committees by September 24.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot.(PTI file)
Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot.(PTI file)
jaipur news

Rajasthan Assembly passes Appropriation Bill

PTI, Jaipur
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 08:34 PM IST
With the passing of the bill, he said, an amount of 36,253.95 crore can be paid and utilised.
READ FULL STORY
Close
BKC Jombo's timing for Covid-19 vaccination is from 9 am to 5 pm. Satish Bate/HT(Satish Bate/HT)
BKC Jombo's timing for Covid-19 vaccination is from 9 am to 5 pm. Satish Bate/HT(Satish Bate/HT)
jaipur news

Rajasthan begins second phase of Covid-19 vaccination

By Jaykishan Sharma, Jaipur
UPDATED ON MAR 01, 2021 07:28 PM IST
  • Health secretary Siddharth Majahan said, “The vaccination is going on smoothly across the state. People are enthusiastic".
READ FULL STORY
Close
A man gets a dose of Covid-19 vaccine. (ANI Photo)
A man gets a dose of Covid-19 vaccine. (ANI Photo)
jaipur news

Rajasthan to begin phase 2 of Covid-19 vaccination on Monday

By HT Correspondent, Jaipur
UPDATED ON FEB 28, 2021 06:09 PM IST
  • Private hospitals can charge up to 250 for a dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Police are now probing if the accused had sexually assaulted his other daughters too.(airdone)
Police are now probing if the accused had sexually assaulted his other daughters too.(airdone)
jaipur news

‘My father, grandmother want to sell me off’: Rajasthan girl tells police

By Mukesh Mathrani | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Barmer
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 03:37 PM IST
  • The girl said she was currently staying at her maternal house of her own sweet will but her family had lodged a false case of kidnapping against them
READ FULL STORY
Close
Pilot, who travelled with Gehlot to two kisan mahanpanchayats, said the Centre was ignoring the legitimate demands of the farmers.
Pilot, who travelled with Gehlot to two kisan mahanpanchayats, said the Centre was ignoring the legitimate demands of the farmers.
jaipur news

Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot share stage, take on Centre over farm laws

By Jaykishan Sharma, Jaipur
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 04:26 AM IST
The two senior Congress leaders were involved in a political tussle last July over the functioning of the state unit, which threatened to topple the Gehlot government. The Congress brass eventually stepped in to resolve the month-long crisis.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File photo: Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot. (HT Photo)
File photo: Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot. (HT Photo)
jaipur news

Gehlot, Pilot hit out at farm laws ahead of Rajasthan bypolls

By Jaykishan Sharma, Jaipur
UPDATED ON FEB 27, 2021 09:09 PM IST
  • Both leaders shared a helicopter for the first time after more than a year.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A health worker takes a sample from a woman for Covid-19 test (PTI)
A health worker takes a sample from a woman for Covid-19 test (PTI)
jaipur news

Rajasthan makes RT-PCR tests mandatory for arrivals from Maharashtra, Kerala

By HT Correspondent, Jaipur
UPDATED ON FEB 25, 2021 08:13 PM IST
  • The decision was taken in a review meeting chaired by chief minister Ashok Gehlot at his residence.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP