Rajasthan should not lose the battle won, says CM Ashok Gehlot amid Covid-19 surge in other states
Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday urged people to get vaccinated against the coronavirus disease and follow the Covid-19 related protocols as he pointed out that several states are seeing a surge in the number of infections. Gehlot’s comments came after he, along with state health minister Raghu Sharma, were administered the first dose of the vaccine at the Sawai Man Singh Hospital in Jaipur.
“I would like to send a message to the public that today Covid-19 cases are increasing in states such as Delhi, Chhattisgarh, Punjab, Maharashtra and Kerala. Lockdown has been imposed in some of these places. In order to ensure that Rajasthan does not lose the battle won, it is important that apart from getting vaccinated, we should not be careless in following all protocols such as wearing masks, washing hands, social distancing,” Gehlot said while addressing reporters.
Gehlot also issued a warning, saying that chances of survival are less in people who are hospitalised after not following the protocols properly. “If you experience any symptoms, do not hesitate. Free treatment is being provided at hospitals. Get yourself treated,” he added.
Lauding the state’s vaccination drive, the chief minister said that 200,000-250,000 people are being vaccinated on a daily basis adding that nearly 25 per cent of the total inoculations across India is happening in Rajasthan. He also said that the vaccine is safe and urged all beneficiaries to get inoculated when it is their turn and motivate others to do the same.
Rajasthan has administered vaccine doses to 1,609,343 people till now, according to the Union health ministry’s dashboard. As many as 1,326,074 people have received the first dose so far while the remaining 283,269 have been given the second vaccine dose.
Meanwhile, Rajasthan’s Covid-19 caseload is nearing 321,000 out of which 2,788 have died and 316,631 have recovered from the viral disease. The active cases have crossed the 1,500-mark. On Wednesday, 215 fresh cases were added while no death was reported in the state. It was the third consecutive time this week that there were no new deaths due to the disease. On January 8, the state had reported zero deaths for the first time in more than nine months.
