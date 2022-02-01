Alwar assault case: Girl told father, two men tried to throw her off bridge

JAIPUR: The 16-year-old girl with a mental illness, who was found in a distressed condition in the Alwar district of Rajasthan, has said that she was thrown on the bridge by two men, her father claimed.

Unsatisfied with the probe, the father also alleged that officials have said the family will get more money on accepting it as a case of accident.

On January 11, the girl, who went missing, was found in a distressed condition late evening on a bridge in Alwar. She was admitted to JK Lone hospital in Jaipur, where she underwent a surgery.

Addressing news persons on Monday, her father said the girl didn’t share anything for 10-15 days but lately, for the last 4-5 days she is conveying through gestures that ‘Do Bhai’ (two brothers) threw her on the bridge.

“Through gestures, she is saying that she was thrown on the bridge. She is also repeating ‘Do Bhai’. However, she could not communicate whether any vehicle was involved,” said the father.

“The police are forcing us to accept that it was an accident. We are afraid and only want justice,” he said.

He said that when the girl was taken to a local hospital, doctors said it looked like a rape case and referred her to JK Lone hospital in Jaipur where surgery was performed. “Now the police officers are asking us to accept it as an accident. We are not satisfied with the police theory. We have not been given the details of the FSL report,” he said.

He also alleged that officials said that the family will get more money on accepting it as a case of accident.

Questioning the probe, he said if she was hit by a vehicle, then she could have received injuries on other body parts, she could have elbow or head injury. Doesn’t this indicate a serious crime? The police is changing statements; initially it was called rape, and now accident, he said. “We want CBI to investigate the case,” he said.

Initially, the police suspected it to be a case of rape but later, based on a medical report, the superintendent of police (SP) ruled out the possibility of rape and suggested possibility of an accident.

Following resentment over the case, the state government has decided to hand over the inquiry to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Commenting on the father’s charges, superintendent of police, Tejaswani Gautam, refuted all allegations and said no offer was given to the family by the police.

Calling all charges baseless, district Collector Nannu Mal Pahadia said, “There was no such assurance related to land or plot to the family. I even do not have the power to allot any land.”

