Alwar girl found on flyover may have been hit by food delivery worker's bike: Police
jaipur news

Alwar girl found on flyover may have been hit by food delivery worker’s bike: Police

A Rajasthan police officer said a speeding bike hit the 16-year-old from behind causing injuries that led to profuse bleeding.
The Rajasthan government recommended a CBI probe into the case on January 16 after sharp criticism of the police
Published on Jan 28, 2022 12:50 AM IST
BySachin Saini

JAIPUR: A 16-year-old girl found in a distressed condition in Alwar on January 11 may have been hit by a motorcycle used by a food delivery worker, police officers said.

A police officer said a speeding bike hit the minor from behind causing injuries that led to profuse bleeding. “A report from forensic science is awaited, which will clear all doubt,” the officer said.

Police officers earlier ruled out abduction and rape of the minor after examing footage from scores of CCTV cameras. A medical report also confirmed that she was not sexually assaulted.

According to reports, the biker has been identified and has faced an initial round of questioning.

The state government has referred the case to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on January 16 after the opposition BJP cited the incident as an example of deterioration in the law and order situation, particularly in the context of crimes against women.

