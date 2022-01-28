Alwar girl found on flyover may have been hit by food delivery worker’s bike: Police

JAIPUR: A 16-year-old girl found in a distressed condition in Alwar on January 11 may have been hit by a motorcycle used by a food delivery worker, police officers said.

A police officer said a speeding bike hit the minor from behind causing injuries that led to profuse bleeding. “A report from forensic science is awaited, which will clear all doubt,” the officer said.

Police officers earlier ruled out abduction and rape of the minor after examing footage from scores of CCTV cameras. A medical report also confirmed that she was not sexually assaulted.

According to reports, the biker has been identified and has faced an initial round of questioning.

The state government has referred the case to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on January 16 after the opposition BJP cited the incident as an example of deterioration in the law and order situation, particularly in the context of crimes against women.

