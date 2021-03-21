Amid Covid-19 surge, night curfew imposed in 8 cities in Rajasthan

In view of the rising number of Covid-19 cases in Rajasthan, the state government on Sunday imposed night curfew in eight cities and ordered a mandatory RT-PCR test for people entering the state. Markets have been directed to close by 10 pm in urban bodies.

The active number of Covid-19 cases in Rajasthan has reached 3,310 while the daily cases have also crossed the 400-mark in the last two days. As many as six people have died in the last week. Going by the official figures, the state on February 16 registered 60 cases, which on March 20 went up to 445 – an increase of 642 per cent.

Apprehensive of a possible second wave of Covid-19 in the state, chief minister Ashok Gehlot decided to take necessary steps in the public interest to ensure the health and livelihood of people. He has directed for strict implementation of Covid-19 protocols and has directed to limit the number of people in various ceremonies and programs.

Also read: Covid-19 - 6 states contribute nearly 78% of daily cases in last 24 hours

After a review meeting, Gehlot said the infection is increasing rapidly in many countries as well as in many states of the country. In Rajasthan also, the growth rate of positive cases has suddenly increased in the last few days. “In such a situation, it is necessary to take some steps to save the lives of people from the second wave of corona and to keep the livelihood smooth otherwise the situation can be catastrophic,” he said.

The government has made RT-PCR negative report (not more than 72-hours old) mandatory for all passengers coming from outside in Rajasthan from March 25. Earlier, it was only mandatory for people coming from Kerala, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Punjab, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh. Passengers will also be examined at the airport, bus stand and railway station.

The passengers, who come without a negative report will have to remain quarantined for 15 days. All district collectors will also re-start the institutional quarantine system in their districts.

“Markets will remain closed in all the urban bodies of the state from March 22 after 10 pm. Night curfew will be held from 11 am to 5 am in Ajmer, Bhilwara, Jaipur, Jodhpur, Kota, Udaipur, Sagwara and Kushalgarh,” an official release from the CMs office stated.

The night curfew will not apply to those factories which have continuous production and have a system of night shifts. IT companies, restaurants, chemist shops, offices related to essential and emergency services, wedding ceremonies, medical institutes, bus stands, railway station and airport passengers, goods transport vehicles and loading and unloading planned will be free from the night curfew.

Wearing of masks, social distancing, sanitizing will be ensured in all institutions. The system of mini containment zones will be implemented again. Wherever there are more than five positive cases, that cluster or apartment will be declared as a containment zone and will be under the supervision of the beat constable.

Primary schools will remain closed until further orders. Classes in schools and colleges, educational activities will be conducted following proper Covid-19 protocol. Screening and random testing will be mandatory. Students will be allowed to attend educational institutions only after written consent from their parents. No more than 50 per cent of the students will be present in a class.

In cities with more than one lakh population, a maximum of 200 people will be allowed in public events.

The chief minister appreciated the caution and cooperation by the common people on various festivals in the last one year and said that they should avoid congestion on all the upcoming festivals including Holi-Dhulandi to stop the spread of infection. Gehlot urged people to celebrate the festival at home and follow Covid-19 protocol.