Amid tensions, internet services suspended in Rajasthan’s Bhilwara

Jaipur: The authorities in Rajasthan’s Bhilwara suspended internet services for 24 hours after over a dozen unidentified people assaulted two men on Wednesday night before setting a motorcycle afire and triggered protests amid a series of communal clashes in the state.

The protesters demanded action against the assailants before top officials rushed to the scene to pacify them and rushed the two to the district hospital.

Police superintendent Adarsh Sidhu said the two were having dinner when the assailants on motorcycles attacked them in Bhilwara’s Sanganer town. The masked assailants fled the scene. Sidhu said they were examining the CCTV footage to identify the accused. “The reason for the attack was being investigated.”

District collector Ashish Modi said the two were stable and sustained minor injuries. “The investigation has been started to arrest the attackers. The internet services have been suspended for 24 hours.”

Internet services were earlier suspended in Jodhpur following communal clashes on Monday night following an altercation over religious flags ahead of Eid. Curfew was also clamped in the city till May 4. This was the third instance of communal tension in about a month in Rajasthan.

