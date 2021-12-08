Amit Shah led BJP conspiracy to topple my govt last year, failed, says Ashok Gehlot

Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday renewed his attacks on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), accusing its top leaders of trying to topple his government in 2020 and insisting that they left no stone unturned but did not succeed.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Rajasthan made history by failing their efforts to topple the state government which will be helpful in saving the democracy in future,” he said, alleging that two top BJP leaders, home minister Amit Shah and education minister Dharmendra Pradhan, played a lead role in the conspiracy.

Asked about Amit Shah’s statement during his Jaipur visit that the BJP will not destabilise the state government, Gehlot shot back: “Is it in his hands?”

“They tried it but failed. Their own MLAs did not support them. Two planes were sent to Jaipur to shift BJP MLAs out of the state but only one plane could take off and the second plane left empty,” he claimed.

Rajasthan BJP president Satish Poonia dismissed the charge, insisting that his party will not bring down the Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government in the state, but it will fall due to infighting.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Gehlot’s move to target the BJP leadership for last year’s political crisis in Rajasthan comes a day his top aide appeared before Delhi crime branch in connection with phone tapping case lodged on a complaint by Union Jal Shakti minister, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat.

Gehlot said the minister should give a voice sample to make it clear whose voice is on the tape.

An alleged leaked telephonic conversation between a Union minister and Congress leaders in Rajasthan triggered the political crisis in the state last year, which also gave rise to the charges of illegal phone tapping.

The clips emerged on social media during the rebellion by former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot in July-August last year.

Gehlot said Shekhawat’s voice sample will clear the air about the tapes and the conspiracy.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“He should give voice sample, but he tries to find a way to escape. The voice sample will make things clear. He will be exposed in which manner he was there in the conspiracy (to topple the government),” he said.

On the proposed Congress rally, he claimed it will be the beginning of NDA’s downfall and mark the victory of Congress in next assembly elections in the state. He said that it will be a historic rally for which grand preparations are being made. AICC chief Sonia Gandhi and leader Rahul Gandhi have chosen Jaipur very wisely for it.