Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Jaipur News / As Covid crisis eases, Rajasthan lifts night curfew, allows gathering up to 250
jaipur news

As Covid crisis eases, Rajasthan lifts night curfew, allows gathering up to 250

Covid-19 Rajasthan: The revised rules will come into effect from February 5, the Ashok Gehlot government said in an order.
File photo of police stopping a man on two-wheeler during a night curfew. 
Updated on Feb 04, 2022 03:22 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

The Rajasthan government on Friday further eased restrictions in place to combat the latest spread of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19). With the pandemic crisis easing, the Ashok Gehlot-led government lifted the night curfew and gave its permission for attendance up to 250 people at private and public gatherings. Earlier, a maximum 100 people were allowed to attend such events like weddings. 

The revised rules will come into effect from February 5, the government said. The state has a curfew in place from 11pm to 5am.  

As part of the fresh guidelines, religious places have been allowed to function as per their regular schedule and offerings by devotees will be allowed.

Academic activities in the state resumed from February 1 as the government allowed re-opening of classes X to XII. Classes VI to IX will re-open from February 10.

Rajasthan reported 8,073 Covid-19 cases and 22 related deaths on Thursday, pushing the infection tally in the state to 12,29,134 and the death toll to 9,332. There are 59,513 active cases of the virus in the state at the moment.

(With inputs from agencies)

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
covid-19 rajasthan
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid-19 cases in India
Horoscope Today
Omicron
Winter Olympic
Lok Sabha today
Basant Panchami 2022
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP