Pilot camp MLAs at Gehlot's house amid tussle over next Rajasthan CM | Top updates

Congress MLAs, who are loyalists to Ashok Gehlot, are likely to submit their resignations opposing the appointment of the new Rajasthan chief minister from those who rebelled against the Gehlot government in July 2020, sources said. The MLAs are currently meeting at the residence of Congress MLA Shanti Kumar Dhariwal.

The gathering of the MLAs at Dhariwal's residence comes ahead of the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting on Sunday evening. Gehlot is expected to quit as the chief minister of Rajasthan if he wins the election to the post of the Congress national president, as the party has a "one-man one-post" policy.

State food and civil supply minister Pratap Singh Khachariya, a loyalist to Gehlot, said, “Why cannot the Rajasthan chief minister be appointed from 102 MLAs? (who stood by during a political crisis)." Khachariya, who was entering Dhariwal's residence, also alleged the BJP was conspiring to topple the Rajasthan government.

MLA Krishna Kumari also reached Dhariwal's residence, taking the tally of the Gehlot's loyalists to more than 70.

Congress MLA Rajendra Singh Gudha said he won't attend the CLP meeting.

“Won't the government lose the majority if all 101 MLAs didn't attend the meeting? I am not attending this meeting. I have MLAs at my home,” Gudha told reporters when asked about the Congress MLAs' meeting at Dhaliwal's residence.

The Congress has 107 seats in the Rajasthan assembly, including six MLAs from the BSP, who joined the Congress in 2019. At the time of Sachin Pilot's rebellion in July 2020, the former Rajasthan deputy chief minister had the support of just 20 MLAs, and the number has not increased till now, so most of the MLAs are still with Gehlot.

Top updates on Rajasthan Congress meeting:

> A bus arrives outside the residence of Congress MLA Shanti Dhaliwal where a meeting of the Congress MLAs was held.

Rajasthan Congress MLAs to board a bus from MLA Shanti Dhaliwal's house. (HT photo)

Ashok Gehlot, who is meeting Rajasthan Congress in-charge Ajay Maken and party veteran Mallikarjun Kharge, said a one-line resolution saying all Congress legislators have full faith in the party president's decision is likely to be passed during the legislature party meeting this evening. He said all party leaders will hold a discussion to arrive at a consensus and this has been the Congress's strength.

> Gehlot, meanwhile, said he has held constitutional posts for 40 years and the new generation should get a chance now, virtually admitting an imminent change of guard in the state.

> Gehlot, who has announced contesting for the post of Congress president, made the remarks during to a visit to Jaisalmer to offer prayer at the Tanot Mata Temple, in an indication that the Congress may choose Sachin Pilot as his successor in the state.

> Rajasthan Congress in-charge Ajay Maken told reporters in Jaipur that the media will later be briefed about the decision taken during the meeting. "(Mallikarjun) Kharge ji and I am here to attend the meeting. Whatever action will be taken, you will be informed (afterwards). I cannot tell more than this right now," Maken said.

> Senior leader Kharge said the high command has asked him to meet all the MLAs.

> Later in the evening, a dozen of MLAs from the Pilot camp reached Gehlot's residence to attend the CLP meeting.

Congress MLAs at the Congress Legislature Party meeting. (HT photo)

> This is the second Congress Legislature Party meeting within a week. The last meeting was held on September 20.

> Gehlot became the first person to announce his candidature for the AICC presidential poll on Friday and said former president Rahul Gandhi has told him that no one from the Gandhi family should become the next party chief. The chief minister also said the call on his successor will be taken by Sonia Gandhi and Maken.