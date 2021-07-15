ASI to remove Haldighati plaques proclaiming retreat of Maharana Pratap in Rajasthan

The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) will remove plaques at Rakta Talai in Rajasthan’s Rajsamand district that state Maharana Pratap’s forces retreated from the Haldighati battle.

The Battle of Haldighati was fought on June 18, 1576, between cavalry and archers supporting the Rana of Mewar, Maharana Pratap, and the Mughal emperor Akbhar’s forces.

The ASI has directed its state unit to replace the plaques. Public representatives and Rajput organisations have been demanding ASI do so for years.

On June 25, Rajsamand MP Diya Kumari had requested the union tourism and cultural minister correct the plaques.

Union minister of state for culture Arjun Ram Meghwal has confirmed that orders have been issued to the ASI. “Yes, the order has been issued,” he said, when asked whether the ministry has given orders to remove plaques at Haldighati.

Also Read | 11 cases of Covid Kappa variant detected in Rajasthan: Health min Raghu Sharma

ASI Jodhpur circle superintendent Bipin Chandra Negi said that they have received the communication to remove the plaques.

“The plaques are over four decades old and in dilapidated condition. These plaques do not belong to the ASI as they were put up by state’s tourism department. In 2003, this site was declared a Centrally protected monument of national importance,” said Negi.

The plaques should have an ASI notification number, a declaration stating it a monument of national importance and logo. The purpose of fresh plaques is to highlight the importance of the place and vent.

Negi said the current plaques have factual inaccuracies such as wrong date of battle. The ASI will verify and put the right information. He said the new plaques will be put up following tendering process, which will take around 20-25 days.

The battle was fought between Pratap and Akbar in 1576. NCERT books mention the date of the battle of Haldighati as June 18, 1576, while the date mentioned on the plaques is June 21, 1576.

Member of Parliament from Rajsamand, Diya Kumari said, “I had urged the union art, culture and tourism minister to understand the sentiments, as the information mentioned on plaque are factually incorrect, including the dates. I am happy that the plaques are being removed today and correct information will be provided to people.”