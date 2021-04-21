Battling record Covid-19 surge, Rajasthan urges Centre to increase oxygen quota

Amid an alarming rise in the number of Covid-19 cases, the Rajasthan government on Wednesday urged the Centre to increase the state's quota of oxygen from 250 metric tonnes (MT) to 325 MT and ensure a steady supply of Remdevisir vaccines, an official statement said.

State Health Minister Raghu Sharma spoke to Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan over the issues on Wednesday and has also written a letter to him, it said.

Sharma urged Vardhan to increase the state's current allocation of 250 MT of liquid medical oxygen to 325 MT by the end of this month. He also sought an urgent allocation of an additional 120 tonnes of oxygen to tackle the emergency situation in the state, the statement said.

In his letter, Sharma said the number of coronavirus cases in Rajasthan is continuously increasing and presently, there are more than 85,000 active cases in the state. Due to this, the demand for medical oxygen in the state is also increasing continuously.

Sharma further requested the Centre to ensure a steady supply of Remdesvir vaccines, used for the treatment of coronavirus infection, to the state, according to the statement.

Rajasthan's Covid-19 tally surged to 4,53,407 on Wednesday with 14,622 fresh cases – the sixth record daily jump in as many days, according to an official bulletin.

Sixty-two more people succumbed to the disease, taking the state's death toll to 3,330, the bulletin stated.