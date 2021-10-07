Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Jaipur News / BJP announces candidates for bypolls to two seats in Rajasthan
jaipur news

BJP announces candidates for bypolls to two seats in Rajasthan

The Bharatiya Janata Party has fielded Himmat Singh Jhala from Vallabhnagar (Udaipur) and Khet Singh Meena from Dhariawad (Pratapgarh) assembly seats.
Polling will take place on October 30 and counting of votes will be held on November 2.(AP)
Published on Oct 07, 2021 05:08 PM IST
PTI |

The BJP has announced the names of candidates for bypolls to be held on Vallabhnagar and Dhariawad assembly seats in Rajasthan.

The party has fielded Himmat Singh Jhala from Vallabhnagar (Udaipur) and Khet Singh Meena from Dhariawad (Pratapgarh) assembly seats. 

The bypolls have been necessitated due to the demise of BJP MLA from Dhariawad, Gautam Lal Meena, and Congress MLA from Vallabhnagar, Gajendra Singh Shaktawat.

Instead of giving ticket to the family member of Gautam Lal Meena, the party has fielded another leader Khet Singh Meena on the seat. Khet Singh Meena has the backing of the RSS, according to party sources. 

In Vallabhnagar, the party has fielded local Rajput candidate Himmat Singh Jhala who has influence on the community. 

The Congress is yet to announce the name of candidates. 

The last date of nomination filing is October 8.

Polling will take place on October 30 and counting of votes will be held on November 2.

Topics
rajasthan assembly election bharatiya janata party indian national congress
