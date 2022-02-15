BJP fails to build anti-incumbency, making issue out of non-issue: Gehlot

JAIPUR: Hitting out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday said that the opposition has failed to build up anti-incumbency against the state government in the last three years.

Referring to the Rajasthan Teacher Recruitment Eligibility Test (REET) paper leak case while replying to the debate on the motion of thanks to the Governor’s speech in the state assembly, Gehlot alleged that the BJP is making issue out of non-issue trying to damage the image of the government in front of the public.

“They and their party leaders are experts in such activities, especially making lies”, he claimed, adding, “They talk about REET, but their intention behind the demand for the CBI probe is that the matter gets stalled for years, and the jobs of youngsters get delayed…this is their conspiracy.”

The BJP has been disrupting the proceedings of the state assembly demanding a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the REET issue ever since the budget session began on Wednesday last week.

Gehlot said, “Unemployment is in an explosive state… a train was set on fire in Bihar, after years such scenes are seen. If timely action isn’t taken, then don’t know in which direction these youngsters will move. In such a situation, be it any government, the priority is to resolve those issues.”

“The kind of atmosphere there in the country, I haven’t seen ever. The constitution and the democracy are in danger – this should be the concern for everyone,” said the CM.

He added that nobody knows in which direction the Central government was taking the country, and where the country was heading. “The atmosphere in the country is of distrust, violence, and tension. And to avoid all this, they (BJP) are doing (this) at the behest of (their) party leadership,” he said.

He said that according to a reply to a question in Lok Sabha, 37 cases were recommended to CBI from Rajasthan in the last 10 years, of which conviction happened in just 2 cases, 7 were closed, and 27 are in the trial stage.

He also said that recent cases such as the missing case from Pali, Lovely Kandara encounter in Jodhpur and the case of a mentally ill girl from Alwar were referred to the CBI but no action was taken. Gehlot said that the Alwar case was recommended to CBI on the demand of the opposition, despite the doctor’s report stating that the girl was not raped.

“The leader of the opposition in the state assembly Gulab Chand Kataria had said probe by CBI takes time and he also appreciated SOG (Special Operations Group of the state police) action but after pressure, he changed his statement,” the CM alleged.

“I want to appeal to the people that do not get trapped in their (BJP) conspiracy and expose them. They have disturbed the entire house. They just want to take ahead their agenda of maligning the image of the government. They want to waste at least a year by seeking CBI probe,” said Gehlot.

Appreciating the work done by SOG, he said the root cause of the issue should be looked into- why this paper leak is happening across the country and gangs are formed. The reason may be the frustration among the youngsters, he said. “The people start behaving in the manner as per the atmosphere in the country. It is the NDA (National Democratic Alliance) and the BJP who is responsible for making such atmosphere…they have ruined the country,” he alleged.

Highlighting the achievement and schemes of the state government, the CM claimed that the Chiranjeevi Health Insurance Scheme has benefitted six lakh people till date and farmer loans worth ₹14,000 crore have been waived off.

Senior BJP leader and MLA Vasudev Devnani said anti-incumbency against the state government is at its height. “The demand for a CBI probe is justified as big leaders’ names are coming up in the case and SOG will not probe it. The REET exam paper leak is a scam worth crore (of rupees), and such a thing has never happened in Rajasthan,” he said.

