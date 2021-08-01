BJP MP held for disturbing peace after hoisting community flag at Rajasthan fort

Rajasthan Police on Sunday arrested Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Member of Parliament from Rajya Sabha Kirori Meena for disturbing the peace and said the tribal leader had sneaked into Ambagarh fort and unfurled a white coloured tribal flag despite police restrictions.

Meena’s act was a show of protest against independent MLA Ramkesh Meena, who is accused of having removed a saffron flag from the fort a few days ago and planning a rally accusing Hindu outfits of interference in the culture of the tribal community.

The fort historically belongs to the Meenas and people of the community often visit the shiv temple located there. Recently, a group from the community allegedly led by independent MLA Ramkesh Meena removed and tore a saffron flag at the fort, accusing Hindu outfits of trying to tamper with the tribal culture.

Ramkesh Meena, who is supporting the ruling Congress government in the state, is also planning a rally in Jaipur on the issue apart from giving a memorandum to chief minister Ashok Gehlot.

After a video of the removal of the saffron flag went viral, Hindu outfits raised objections.

BJP MP Kirori Meena accused Ramkesh Meena of misleading the community and creating disharmony. He said that Meenas were Hindus and Ramkesh Meena was distorting facts.

Demanding action against the MLA, Kirori announced he would unfurl a flag at Ambagarh fort on Sunday. Following his announcement, there was deployment of heavy police force in the area but Kirori Meena dodged the police to enter the fort with his supporters from the rear side after trekking through the hilly terrain in the early hours of Sunday despite rains.

Reacting to Meena hoisting a white flat in the fort, Ramkesh Meena said he didn’t have a problem with it. “There would have been no dispute if Kirori would have stated that he was going to hoist the community flag and not a saffron flag. The community flag is already there,” he said.

Ramkesh Meena also suggested that his group had not removed and torn the saffron flag at the fort. “We raised our objection to the forest officials, who called the people who hoisted [the] saffron flag. They accepted their mistake and themselves removed the flag,” he said.

BJP leader and former CM Vasundhara Raje has condemned Kirori Meena’s arrest and demanded his immediate release.