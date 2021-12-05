‘BJP will win Rajasthan polls with two-thirds majority’: Amit Shah at Gehlot turf

Union home affair minister Amit Shah on Sunday exuded confidence that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will win the assembly elections in Rajasthan in 2023 with a two-thirds majority.

Addressing the 'Janpratinidhi Sankalp Sammelan' in Jaipur, Shah threw a direct challenge at Rajasthan chief minister and Congress leader Ashok Gehlot and said the BJP will form the government in the northwestern state.

“The BJP will win the 2023 Rajasthan Assembly polls with a 2/3rd majority. This useless and corrupt Ashok Gehlot government must be rooted out in time from Rajasthan and the BJP should govern,” Shah was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Shah alleged that the Congress implemented the 'Gareeb Hatao' slogan, instead of 'Gareebi Hatao Andolan'.

“Congress hear me out, instead of 'Gareebi Hataao', you did 'Gareeb Hataao'. BJP has provided more than 11 crores toilets which have secured the dignity of women and daughters. We have given more than 2 crore homes. Given gas cylinders to 13 crore homes. We have given ₹5 lakh of medical facilities to ₹60 crore people,” the home minister said during his speech, slamming the Congress further.

Shah was on a two-day visit to Rajasthan and went to Jaipur to address the BJP state working executive committee meeting.

He said that the BJP will be voted to power in Rajasthan with a thumping majority. "BJP will never topple the government in Rajasthan, it will come to power in state with strong mandate in 2023 assembly polls", Shah said.

(With inputs from Sachin Saini in Jaipur)