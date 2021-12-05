Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Jaipur News / ‘BJP will win Rajasthan polls with two-thirds majority’: Amit Shah at Gehlot turf
jaipur news

‘BJP will win Rajasthan polls with two-thirds majority’: Amit Shah at Gehlot turf

Amit Shah alleged that the Congress implemented the 'Gareeb Hatao' slogan, instead of 'Gareebi Hatao Andolan'.
Union home affairs minister Amit Shah arrives at the airport in Jaipur on Sunday. (HT photo)
Published on Dec 05, 2021 06:21 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com | Written by Avik Roy, New Delhi

Union home affair minister Amit Shah on Sunday exuded confidence that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will win the assembly elections in Rajasthan in 2023 with a two-thirds majority.

Addressing the 'Janpratinidhi Sankalp Sammelan' in Jaipur, Shah threw a direct challenge at Rajasthan chief minister and Congress leader Ashok Gehlot and said the BJP will form the government in the northwestern state.

“The BJP will win the 2023 Rajasthan Assembly polls with a 2/3rd majority. This useless and corrupt Ashok Gehlot government must be rooted out in time from Rajasthan and the BJP should govern,” Shah was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Shah alleged that the Congress implemented the 'Gareeb Hatao' slogan, instead of 'Gareebi Hatao Andolan'. 

“Congress hear me out, instead of 'Gareebi Hataao', you did 'Gareeb Hataao'. BJP has provided more than 11 crores toilets which have secured the dignity of women and daughters. We have given more than 2 crore homes. Given gas cylinders to 13 crore homes. We have given 5 lakh of medical facilities to 60 crore people,” the home minister said during his speech, slamming the Congress further.

RELATED STORIES

Shah was on a two-day visit to Rajasthan and went to Jaipur to address the BJP state working executive committee meeting.

He said that the BJP will be voted to power in Rajasthan with a thumping majority. "BJP will never topple the government in Rajasthan, it will come to power in state with strong mandate in 2023 assembly polls", Shah said.

(With inputs from Sachin Saini in Jaipur)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
amit shah rajasthan assembly election ashok gehlot
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score, 2nd Test, Day 1
Solar Eclipse 2021
Parliament Winter Session 2021 LIVE
Cyclone Jawad
India Covid-19 Cases
Omicron Covid-19 variant
HTLS 2021
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP