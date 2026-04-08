Cabinet approves 13,038 crore Jaipur metro phase-2 project

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the Jaipur metro phase-2 project, a 41-km north-south corridor from Prahladpura to Todi Mod at a cost of ₹13,037.66 crore. The Rajasthan Metro Rail Corporation Limited (RMRCL), a 50:50 centre-state joint venture is expected to be completed by September 2031.

The corridor with 36 stations will link high-traffic areas. (HT File Photo)

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“Jaipur is set for a major infrastructural upgrade! Cabinet approval for Jaipur Metro Phase-2 is a significant step towards sustainable urban growth. It will expand connectivity, reduce congestion and enhance ‘Ease of Living.’” Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on X.

The corridor with 36 stations will link high-traffic areas such as Sitapura Industrial Area, VKIA, Tonk Road, SMS Hospital, Stadium, Ambabari, and Vidhyadhar Nagar. Underground stations near Jaipur airport will ease access for flyers.

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It will interconnect the currently operational 11.64-km phase-1 east-west line from Mansarovar to Badi Chaupar via interchanges and feeders, which currently logs in 60,000 daily riders.

The project is tied to Rajasthan TOD (transit-oriented development) policy-2025, and targets reducing traffic jams and emissions in the Jaipur metro region, a PIB release said.

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{{^usCountry}} “The project has an Economic Internal Rate of Return (EIRR) which is more than the threshold (>14%), indicating strong socio-economic viability. Funding is structured through equity support from the Government of India and the Government of Rajasthan, subordinate debt and multilateral financing, in accordance with the Metro Rail Policy, 2017,” the release added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The project has an Economic Internal Rate of Return (EIRR) which is more than the threshold (>14%), indicating strong socio-economic viability. Funding is structured through equity support from the Government of India and the Government of Rajasthan, subordinate debt and multilateral financing, in accordance with the Metro Rail Policy, 2017,” the release added. {{/usCountry}}

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