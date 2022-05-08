Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Centre must ban multi-state credit cooperative societies: Ashok Gehlot
jaipur news

Centre must ban multi-state credit cooperative societies: Ashok Gehlot

Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot also asked people not to be lured by the returns promised by societies and satisfy themselves about the genuineness of the society before investing their hard-earned money
Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot held a review meeting of the state’s cooperative department on Saturday (ANI)
Updated on May 08, 2022 08:09 PM IST
BySachin Saini

Jaipur: Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday said the Centre should ban multi-state credit cooperatives to protect the common man from the scams and irregularities of such societies and asked state officials to send a detailed report of scams involving them to the central government.

At a review meeting of the cooperative department, Gehlot also appealed to people not to fall prey to the temptation of the multi-state credit cooperative societies and said people should inquire into the background of the societies before investing their hard-earned money.

According to a government statement, he said the state government has received 94,164 complaints regarding such societies, which include around 31,000 complaints against the Sanjeevani Credit Cooperative Society and more than 41,000 complaints against Adarsh Credit Cooperative Society, in which people have invested crores.

“There are 50 such societies in the state, of which 12 societies are under liquidation, while the remaining 38 are being inspected under the direction of vigilance authority and till now reports of 27 societies have been sent to the central registrar in New Delhi for necessary action,” he said.

The officials should ensure regular inspection of the accounts of credit cooperative societies functioning in the State.

On disbursement of crop loans, the meeting was informed that the target of 18,500 crore has been fixed for the disbursement of short-term crop loan (2021-22), of which 18101 crore (98%) has been disbursed till March 31, 2022.

He added that the first branch of Mahila Co-Operative Bank would soon be opened in Jaipur.

