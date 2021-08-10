CM Gehlot should step out to help the flood-hit in Rajasthan: Raje

Hitting out at the Rajasthan government over the prevailing flood situation in many parts of the state, former CM Vasundhara Raje said chief minister Ashok Gehlot should come out (of his residence) and take care of the public.

“In this hour of crisis, instead of knowing the plight of the public, the chief minister and the ministers are engaged in review through video conferencing,” she said, after her aerial survey of flood affected Baran district on Monday.

Raje said PM Narendra Modi visited at the time of Cyclone Taukte; Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan also visited the flood affected area and brought relief to the people. The CM should also come out and take care of the people.

Expressing her concern, she demanded that the chief minister visited flood-hit Jhalawar, Baran and other districts in Kota division. She said 100% of crops in the Hadauti region were damaged but the divisional commission gave a report of 30% damage.

“Dozens of people died, hundreds of houses collapsed, thousands of animals died and went missing but the state government and administration remained ineffective,” she said.

Reacting to Raje’s allegations, Congress spokesperson RC Choudhary said the chief minister is closely monitoring the flood situation, and ensuring that timely relief reaches people. Such allegations by the Opposition during a disaster are unfortunate. “This is a natural calamity and everyone should stand and work together to bring relief to people,” he said.