Jaipur News

Cold condition intensifies in Rajasthan, temperature drops to 0.5°C

jaipur news
Updated on Dec 25, 2022 06:04 PM IST

Sikar district of Rajasthan was recorded as the coldest place on Saturday night, with many places recording temperatures below 11°C.

The state will experience a cold wave condition for the next 24 hours.(PTI)
PTI | | Posted by Lingamgunta Nirmitha Rao

Temperature dipped in parts of Rajasthan where Sikar with 0.5 degree Celsius was recorded as the coldest place on Saturday night.

Karauli shivered at 0.7 degree Celsius while the night temperature was 1.7 degrees Celsius in Nagaur, 2.5 degrees Celsius in Churu, 3.4 degrees Celsius in Bikaner, 3.9 degrees Celsius in Pilani (Jhunjhunu), 4 degrees Celsius in Alwar, 4.7 degrees Celsius in Vanasthali (Tonk), 5 degrees Celsius in Bhilwara, 5.3 degrees Celsius in Anta (Baran) and 5.6 degrees Celsius in Sriganganagar.

The minimum temperature at other places was above 6 degrees Celsius (Sirohi) and below 11 degrees Celsius (Kota).

The department has predicted cold wave conditions in the state during the next 24 hours.

