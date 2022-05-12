Communal tension in Hanuamangarh’s Nohar; 32 arrested

JAIPUR: Communal tension erupted in Rajasthan’s Hanumangarh district after a clash between two groups on Wednesday led to injuries to a local Vishwa Hindu Parishad leader Satveer Saran and some others, police said.

The district administration has suspended mobile internet services in Nohar, Bhadra and Rawatsar area of the district and the police have arrested 32 people.

It comes at a time the situation tensed in another Rajasthan district, Bhilwara after the murder of a 20-year-old on Wednesday over a personal dispute. The Bhilwara police have arrested the three prime accused involved in the case. The three arrested are minors, and from the minority.

The Hanumangarh police said the preliminary investigation in to the clash in Nohar showed that there was a plan to disturb the local law-and-order situation.

Police said the tension started on Wednesday evening, when Saran along with a few others approached a youngster of another community sitting in a vacant plot in front of a temple and asked him to leave, objecting to his sitting there. “The conversation between them turned heated and they had a fight in which Saran received injury on his head, and the rest had minor injuries,” a police officer said.

Saran was rushed to hospital from where he was referred to Bikaner. His health is stable. After the incident, members of the right-wing organisation gathered and blocked the highway.

Divisional commissioner, Bikaner, Neeraj Kumar Pawan said there is no tension in the area and people are living in harmony. What happened was between two people and shouldn’t be made a communal issue.

Hanumangarh superintendent of police, Ajay Singh said police took prompt action and the force was deployed and the injured was admitted to the hospital. “Despite that, within 30 minutes of the incident, a gathering of 200-250 people and a pick-up van loaded with sticks reaching the spot indicates that it was pre-planned. All the accused were arrested by night, but despite that dharna was not called off, and attempts were made to trigger people of other community, also shows that it was planned.”

“In the morning, we detained six people, who across the city were publicising that they are protesting against the incident and will call for a bandh. From them, two litre petrol in bottle was recovered, which also indicates that somewhere they were planning arson. This again proves that it was a planned act to disturb law and order,” he said.

He said, “The petrol was recovered from Suresh Kumar, who during interrogation told police that he brought the petrol from Satveer Saran’s residence, which again indicates that it was planned. Only because police took prompt action and they failed to do any act of arson.”

Mobile internet services were suspended in Nohar, Bhadra and Rawatsar town of Hanumangarh to curb the spread of rumours.

Director general of police, ML Lather said videos showing distribution of sticks and provocative speech also went viral in the area which is being examined and directions have been given to take action in the matter.

