Congress is root cause for every problem in India: Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said that the Congress is the root cause of every problem in the country and that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government is solving it one by one.

UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath in Rajasthan (Twitter Photo)

Adityanath was addressing a gathering in Rajasthan’s Tijara assembly constituency from where Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Baba Balaknath has filed his nomination. The assembly polls in Rajasthan are due on November 25.

From terrorism in Kashmir to abrogation of Article 370 and the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government is solving all the problems created by the Congress over the years, Adityanath said.

Article 370 is a constitutional provision that gave Jammu and Kashmir its special status.

“Congress is the name for every problem in the country. Under PM Modi’s leadership, the problems are being solved one by one.”

He said at the time of independence, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel took on the task of uniting India, but then Congress leader Jawaharlal Nehru (India’s first Prime Minister) created problems here too, due to which terrorism spread.

“Congress created the problem of Kashmir and Article 370, but PM Modi and home minister Amit Shah have resolved it by revoking Article 370 and struck the last nail in the coffin of terrorism,” Adityanath said.

He blamed the Congress for not wanting to resolve the Ram temple dispute. “When Modi and Yogi came, the Ram temple issue was resolved. The double-engine government of the BJP solved the problem,” he said, adding that the double-engine governments at the Centre and BJP-ruled states are implementing welfare policies and bringing about development at a fast pace.

He termed the Congress government under chief minister Ashok Gehlot in Rajasthan as ‘anti-Hindu’ and accused the Gehlot-led government of harbouring and protecting cow smugglers and criminals.

“In UP, if any criminal dares to misbehave with a woman, grab the property of a businessman, or try to grab the land from Dalits, poor and disadvantaged, or insult a Hindu saint, the bull-dozer will set them straight,” he said.

Comparing Uttar Pradesh to Rajasthan, Adityantah said UP has a population of 250 million but UP has been able to provide better facilities such as houses, toilets, gas cylinders under the Ujjwala scheme, protection for cattle, health insurance and free treatment in hospitals.

“Rajasthan is not able to derive the benefit of the wealth in the state, the hard work of the youth. Hindu saints are killed, cow smuggling takes place, women are not safe, and goons grab the property of businessmen,” he said.

Congress spokesperson RC Choudhary said the BJP leaders only indulge in rhetoric for their vote bank politics.

“They make such statements just for polarisation,” he said.

Choudhary said the BJP talks of Article 370, but it is the Congress party that has united the country. “Sardar Patel was responsible for uniting all the states into the union of India. So, it was the far-sightedness of Sardar Patel and Pandit Nehru that India became a united country.”

