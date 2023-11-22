Congress punishing Sachin Pilot for father’s mistake, says Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday targeted the Congress over dynastic politics saying late Rajesh Pilot once challenged the Gandhi family and his son Sachin Pilot is still paying for it. He also said chief minister Ashok Gehlot will never form the government in Rajasthan again.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed multiple election rallies in poll-bound Rajasthan on Wednesday. (PTI)

Modi addressed multiple election rallies in poll-bound Rajasthan on Wednesday.

He said any leader who dared to speak the truth which was unpalatable for the Gandhi family, his or her political career was finished.

“The Congress’s leaders from Delhi are challenging the young people here who have faith in Lord Devnarayan. They are saying that (Ashok) Gehlot will be chief minister again…look at the arrogance of the Congress leaders in Delhi… If anyone dares to speak the truth in Congress which is unpalatable to the family, then rest assured that person’s political career is over,” Modi said while addressing an election rally in Jahazpur in Bhilwara district.

Lord Devnarayan is the god of the Gurjar community to which Congress leader Sachin Pilot belongs. In the last elections, the Gurjars had voted for the Congress in the hope that Pilot would be CM. There is a significant presence of Gurjars in the seven assembly constituencies in Bhilwara district.

Citing the example of Rajesh Pilot, Modi said, “Rajesh Pilot once challenged the Gandhi family for the benefit of the party… he later backed down but the family punished Rajesh Pilot and is also punishing his son… Rajesh Pilot passed away but the Congress party is taking out its anger against his son.”

In Sagwada, he said, “I am making a prediction from this sacred land of Mavji Maharaj who made accurate predictions. I am predicting that not only this time, but never again will Ashok Gehlot form the government in Rajasthan. Wherever Congress people are going to seek votes, they are getting only one answer from children, elderly, women and youth, “Gehlot ji, koni mile vote ji’,” Modi said.

In Jahazpur, Modi added that Congress was going to suffer such a massive defeat in the elections which they would never have imagined.

Calling the Congress anti dalit, Modi said in Jaipur he saw election posters of Congress that missed party president Mallikarjun Kharge’s photos. “There was a photo of the CM but not of the state Congress president. There was a photo of a Congress MP but not of the Congress president who is a Dalit… Kharge ji is such a senior Dalit leader, if you had put his photo, it would not have cost you your job,” Modi said.

Modi said for development of any country and state, policy and decision making play a crucial role. “But Congress is such a party that makes anti people policies and takes anti national decisions. Congress’s policy is to be soft on terrorists, rioters and criminals and to indulge in corruption. These policies of Congress made Rajasthan top in crime in the country… Congress misrule did not even spare minor girls, the incident in Kotdi shamed the entire country,” said Modi referring to a minor who was gang raped and burnt alive in a kiln in Narsinhpur village in Kotdi sub district in August this year.

Modi blamed the Congress for appeasement, corruption, poor law and order and paper leaks which, he said, had destroyed the hopes and aspirations of lakhs of youth. Mentioning the ‘lal dairy’ Modi said CM Ashok Gehlot’s son has said that Congress government will not return to power in Rajasthan.

In Sagwara town in tribal dominated Dungarpur district, Modi cautioned people against voting for other parties. The Bharatiya Adivasi Party, floated ahead of the assembly elections, has put up candidates in the Dungarpur and Banswara assemblies. In 2018 too, the Bharatiya Tribal Party was launched ahead of the assembly polls and had contested and won two seats.

Modi said voting for other parties would mean voting for Congress. He said the other parties were contesting polls as part of the strategy of the Congress. “Don’t make this mistake. Last time too they fooled you. This time they have come with a new name,” he said.

Modi said Congress never bothered about tribals. He mentioned the schemes of the BJP government for tribal welfare. He said his government formed a new ministry for tribal welfare and increased the budget outlay. He said a new campaign has been launched by the BJP government with an outlay of Rs24,000 crore which will change the lives of the tribal community.

“Like British considered Indians slaves, Congress treated tribals in the same way. Congress has insulted the simple and truthful tribal people,” he said. He added, “Be very wary of the Congress. Congress is neither with the tribals, Dalits, poor, nor the marginalised. Congress is reduced to being a salve of one family,” he said.

Congress spokesperson Swarnim Chaturvedi said PM was making uncalled for comments. He said in Congress all leaders are respected and all have freedom to speak their mind.

“In Rajasthan, the work done by the Congress government and the track record of fulfilling promises will ensure that the Congress will return to power in the state,” he said.